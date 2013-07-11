* Italian debt auction sees weak demand

* Bernanke says accommodative policy still needed

* Bunds rise, peripheral bonds weaken

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, July 11 Italian bond yields rose on Thursday after a lacklustre debt auction that suggested volatility caused by the Federal Reserve's mixed messages on ending stimulus is hurting demand for lower-rated euro zone debt.

After selling off in the previous session following Standard & Poor's downgrade of Italy's credit rating, peripheral bonds started on a strong footing on Thursday, with dovish comments from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke lifting bonds and shares alike.

But sentiment shifted again when Italy sold its bonds at lower prices than those indicated by the secondary market and failed to raise the maximum amount planned at the auction, as Rome has at nearly all previous sales this year.

"We would have expected the positive sentiment for the periphery in today's opening ... to last a bit longer," RBC Capital Markets rate strategist Norbert Aul said.

"However, the auction shows that ultra-long peripheral bond supply is more difficult to digest in the current market environment. The ECB will have to continue to aim at reducing... volatility to avoid a negative impact on spread products."

Volatility affects investors' appetite for carry trades, in which they borrow money at low rates to invest in higher-yielding products. Such trades have helped drive this year's rally in peripheral bonds but can be affected by changes in the value of the underlying asset.

Italian 10-year yields last traded 4 basis points higher at 4.48 percent, having earlier fallen as low as 4.37 percent. Equivalent Spanish yields rose 4 bps to 4.82 percent, up from session lows of 4.70 percent.

Portuguese bonds underperformed other euro zone debt, with 10-year yields rising 10 bps to 6.99 percent, after the country's president rejected a continuity plan aimed at healing a rift within the governing coalition. Political uncertainty is threatening plans for Portugal to exit its bailout programme next year.

"DIFFICULT TO COMMUNICATE"

German Bunds tracked U.S. Treasuries higher after Bernanke said accommodative monetary policy would be needed for the foreseeable future. The comments were perceived as a softening in tone after only weeks earlier the Fed laid out clear plans to trim its asset purchases.

Bund futures rose 45 ticks on the day to 143.03., with 10-year cash yields down 3 bps to 1.61 percent. Rabobank market economist Emile Cardon said there was limited room for yields to fall further.

"(Bernanke) probably tried to reassure markets that they won't taper immediately," Cardon said. "But I don't think yields would slide that much. We could probably go to 1.50-1.55 percent before markets realise tapering is still on the cards."

When Bernanke first signalled plans to reduce stimulus in May, Bund yields traded around 1.30 percent, some 20 bps above their record lows. They then soared to around 1.85 percent in June before falling back some 25 bps.

"This volatility shows just how difficult it is for the Fed to communicate as it tries to exit quantitative easing," Commerzbank rate strategist Michael Leister said, adding that Bunds were likely to be increasingly volatile and sensitive to data releases.

Initial U.S. jobless claims data at 1230 GMT may provide yet another opportunity for Bunds to change course, analysts said.