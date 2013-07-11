* Italian debt auction sees weak demand
* Bernanke says accommodative policy still needed
* Bunds rise, peripheral bonds weaken
By Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, July 11 Italian bond yields rose on
Thursday after a lacklustre debt auction that suggested choppy
trading caused by the Federal Reserve's mixed messages on ending
stimulus is hurting demand for lower-rated euro zone debt.
After selling off in the previous session following Standard
& Poor's downgrade of Italy's credit rating, peripheral bonds
started on a strong footing on Thursday, with dovish comments
from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke lifting bonds and shares alike.
But also on Wednesday, minutes to the Fed's June policy
meeting showed about half of the policymakers felt the central
bank's bond-buying programme should be over by year-end, though
many wanted reassurance the U.S. jobs recovery was on solid
ground before any policy retreat.
Sentiment for lower-rated debt shifted after Italy sold its
bonds at lower prices than those indicated by the secondary
market and failed to raise the maximum amount planned at the
auction, as Rome has at nearly all previous sales this year.
"We would have expected the positive sentiment for the
periphery in today's opening ... to last a bit longer," RBC
Capital Markets rate strategist Norbert Aul said.
"However, the auction shows that ultra-long peripheral bond
supply is more difficult to digest in the current market
environment. The ECB will have to continue to aim at reducing...
volatility to avoid a negative impact on spread products."
Volatility affects investors' appetite for carry trades, in
which they borrow money at low rates to invest in
higher-yielding products. Such trades have helped drive this
year's rally in peripheral bonds but can be affected by changes
in the value of the underlying asset.
Italian 10-year yields last traded 4 basis
points higher at 4.48 percent, having earlier fallen as low as
4.37 percent. Equivalent Spanish yields rose 3 bps
to 4.81 percent, up from session lows of 4.70 percent.
Portuguese bonds were also weaker on the day, with 10-year
yields rising as much as 10 bps to 6.99 percent,
after the country's president rejected a continuity plan aimed
at healing a rift within the governing coalition. Political
uncertainty is threatening plans for Portugal to exit its
bailout programme next year.
"DIFFICULT TO COMMUNICATE"
German Bunds ended higher as U.S. Treasuries extended the
previous day's gains after Bernanke said accommodative monetary
policy would be needed for the foreseeable future. The comments
were perceived as a softening in tone after only weeks earlier
the Fed laid out clear plans to trim its asset purchases.
A jump in weekly U.S. jobless claims also cast some doubts
about the recent acceleration in jobs growth - seen critical in
the Fed's decision whether to scale back its bond purchases.
Bund futures rose 35 ticks on the day to settle at
142.93., with 10-year cash yields down 2 bps at
1.63 percent.
When Bernanke first signalled plans to reduce stimulus in
May, Bund yields traded around 1.30 percent, some 20 bps above
their record lows. They then soared to around 1.85 percent in
June before falling back some 25 bps.
"This volatility shows just how difficult it is for the Fed
to communicate as it tries to exit quantitative easing,"
Commerzbank rate strategist Michael Leister said, adding that
Bunds were likely to be increasingly volatile and sensitive to
data releases.