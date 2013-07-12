LONDON, July 12 German and Italian bond futures rose at the open on Friday, tracking gains in U.S. Treasuries after U.S. Federal Reserve President Ben Bernanke talked down expectations of tighter monetary policy.

Comments by European Central Bank Board member Peter Praet in a German newspaper that interest rates will stay at current levels or lower as long as inflation remains moderate were also supporting demand for euro zone debt.

Irish government bonds are likely to get a lift from Standard & Poor's upgrade of its credit rating outlook to positive from stable with a BBB* rating, but this was likely to be capped as rival Moody's still rates the country "junk".

"The U.S. (30-year) auction was solid yesterday ... Bernanke devalued the tapering fears a little bit. I don't see any reason why we should sell off going into the weekend. The tone in the market is OK," a trader said.

The Bund future was last 18 ticks up at 143.11 compared with 142.93 at Thursday's settlement, while Italian BTP futures were 25 ticks higher at 110.36.