* Portuguese, Irish fortunes diverge as Lisbon thrown into
crisis
* Portugal requests aid review delay to August
* S&P raises its ratings outlook, raises Irish debt appeal
* Other euro zone bonds gain on Fed, ECB policy reassurances
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, July 12 Portuguese yields climbed on
Friday after Lisbon delayed its creditors' next review of the
country's bailout due to a political crisis, bucking the wider
trend towards lower yields in other euro zone debt.
Portuguese debt lagged that issued by bailed-out peer
Ireland, whose yields fell after Standard & Poor's upgraded the
country's ratings outlook, highlighting their diverging fortunes
and accentuating investor differentiation between their bonds.
Lisbon's international lenders had been due to begin a
review of the programme on Monday but the country asked for a
delay until August after President Anibal Cavaco Silva rejected
a plan to heal a government rift, throwing the country into
political disarray.
Silva's demand for some kind of grand coalition would
include opposition Socialists who are distinctly cool on the
government's austerity and have been calling for snap elections.
Portuguese 10-year yields climbed 45 basis
points on the day to 7.35 percent while two-year yields
rose 33 bps to 6.21 percent, with little respite
seen in the near term.
Irish yields fell 12 bps to 3.85 percent,
expanding the 10-year gap with Portugal by over half a
percentage point on the day to 352 bps, its widest in nearly
eight months. The S&P move fueled expectations that Moody's, the
only major rating agency that rates Irish sovereign debt as
"junk', could at least take the country, which is on course to
exit its bailout, off negative watch.
"Portugal is struggling as the government delays the next
quarterly review ... which is clearly fueling fears that
Portugal doesn't have the appetite for further fiscal
consolidation measures in place," said Nick Stamenkovic, a rate
strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
The recent sharper sell-off in shorter-dated Portuguese debt
compared with longer-term bonds pinched their yield gap to its
narrowest in nearly 16 months at around 123 bps, as investors
fret that Lisbon might have to restructure its debt in future.
"Basically if they prolong the crisis and drift further and
further from the bailout goals, the chances of fulfilling the
programme will become less and less and that's the danger for
the market. That's why we're seeing (10-year) yields over 7
percent," a trader said.
SPAIN REBOUNDS
The rest of the peripheral euro zone bonds remained
resilient to the sell-off in Portugal on investor faith that the
ECB's bond buying backstop will ring-fence bigger Spanish and
Italian markets. Even Greek yields fell aided by an agreement
this week to release its next aid tranche.
Demand for other euro zone debt also firmed after U.S.
Federal Reserve President Ben Bernanke this week talked down
expectations of tighter monetary policy and reassurances by the
ECB that interest rates would stay low while inflation was
moderate.
Spanish 10-year yields were down 5 bps at 4.77
percent while Italian equivalents were 1 bps lower at 4.49
percent.
Spanish bonds regained some ground over Italian peers after
a sharp underperformance in the previous two sessions after an
S&P ratings downgrade of Italy raised fears Spain might be next
- which could see it lose investment-grade status.
Some market participants said the sell-off was overdone.
"While we see Spain as more vulnerable than Italy to further
downgrades, we do not expect imminent rating actions that can
take Spain out of the IG (investment grade indices)," Barclays
Capital strategists said.
They pointed to the fact that S&P had only a month ago
reaffirmed Spain's rating at BBB- and negative outlook. Fitch
rates the country BBB with a negative outlook while Moody's has
it on Baa3 also with a negative outlook.
At the euro zone's core, German Bund futures rose
49 ticks to 143.42 with the 10-year cash yield 4.5
bps down at 1.57 percent.