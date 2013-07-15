LONDON, July 15 German and British government bonds pared losses on Monday after data showed retail sales in the United States rose less than expected.

Bund futures were last 16 ticks lower on the day at 143.48, having traded as low as 143.23 just before the data. September gilt futures were last 25 ticks down on the day at 112.84, having stood at 112.69 before the release.