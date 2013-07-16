* Investors remain nervous before July 21 Portugal deadline
* Spanish debt market shrug off growing political tensions
* German Bunds rise after below-forecast German ZEW data
* Focus turning to Bernanke testimony Wednesday, Thursday
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marius Zaharia
LONDON, July 16 Portuguese government bonds
firmed in thin trade on Tuesday as political parties sought
agreement on austerity required under the country's bailout
deal, with investors anxious further aid may be needed.
President Anibal Cavaco Silva last week rejected the
premier's bid to heal a rift in the ruling coalition via a
cabinet reshuffle, calling for a cross-party deal to last until
the end of the international aid programme in June 2014.
The three main parties have promised to conclude talks by
Sunday, gaining some respite from markets. A no confidence vote
against Prime Minister Petro Passos Coelho on Thursday, called
by the small Green Party, is seen unlikely to succeed.
Investors fear a prolonged crisis could force Portugal to
seek a second bailout, in which official creditors may want to
share the burden with the private sector and request a wider
debt restructuring involving bond haircuts.
Five-year yields fell 21 basis points to 7.05
percent while 10-year yields were down 10 bps at
7.30 percent, retreating from highs near 8 percent hit last week
after Lisbon delayed a review of its bailout due to the crisis.
Although five-year bonds recouped some of last week's
losses, the 5/10-year yield gap was near its narrowest since
June 2012, reflecting elevated credit risk.
"Everybody knows it is an unthankful job to execute a troika
programme and at least they are trying to find a solution,
that's why you see yields lower today," Commerzbank rate
strategist David Schnautz said.
"But the shape of the curve is a classic stress signal and
shows you that the bigger picture hasn't changed."
At about 3 cents in the euro, the gap between the price
buyers offered for 10-year bonds and the price sellers wanted to
be paid, indicated extremely low volumes. In Italy, the gap was
30 times smaller.
ON BERNANKE WATCH
Most other euro zone bonds firmed, with the Bund future
rising 37 ticks to 143.76 on the back of an unexpected
fall in German investor and analyst sentiment in July,
reflecting economic tension in the bloc.
The Spanish debt market shrugged off pressure on Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy over a party financing scandal. Rajoy on
Monday rejected opposition calls for him to quit and said his
reform plans would not be held back.
Any euro zone bond gains were seen limited before Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's semi-annual congressional
testimony on Wednesday and Thursday. In recent months, strong
comments on scaling back asset purchases were followed by softer
ones, sparking some confusion among investors.
Cosimo Marasciulo, head of government bonds and FX at
Pionner Investments, sold peripheral debt after Bernanke's first
comments on reducing stimulus in May. Now he sees opportunities
in the market but is reluctant to buy back the bonds.
"The next step will be to go long on credit and peripherals
again but we are not there yet. At the moment we feel that there
are some communication issues from the Fed. We are not sure
about what the Fed will do," Marasciulo said.