* Bunds edge up after Bernanke says flexible on stimulus
plans
* Portuguese government faces no confidence vote
* Spain to sell 2-3 billion euros worth of bonds
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, July 18 German Bund futures hit
five-week highs on Thursday, extending gains made the previous
session after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke left
the door open to changing plans to reduce monetary stimulus.
Bernanke stuck to his timeline for winding down the Fed's
massive bond-buying programme in the first day of testimony in
Congress on Wednesday, but said the cautious withdrawal would
depend on economic conditions.
Bund futures rose 12 ticks to 144.06, while 10-year
cash yields fell 1 basis point to 1.53 percent.
"Bunds are going to have a (firming) bias as Bernanke's
message is starting to come through," said Jan von Gerich, chief
analyst at Nordea. "If we break below mid-June levels in 10-year
yields (around 1.45-1.50 percent) we could firm a bit more."
Bernanke's comments also helped keep lower-rated bond
markets steady, despite political tension in Portugal and Spain.
In Portugal, the ruling coalition is facing a no confidence
vote later in the day. The motion is likely to fail, but markets
will be on the lookout for any signals sent by the three main
parties, which are holding talks on a broad deal to keep the
country's bailout programme on track.
The parties have given themselves until Sunday to reach an
agreement and said they could also hold an extraordinary
parliament session on July 29 to discuss any proposals.
Investors fear rifts over austerity policies could hamper
Lisbon's plans to come back to the market next year. If it
fails, its international creditors may be unwilling to carry the
burden of a second bailout and might try to impose losses on
private creditors.
Ten-year Portuguese yields fell 2 bps to 7.29
percent, with five-year yields flat at 7.07 percent.
Spanish bonds were also stable, with 10-year yields
up 2 bps at 4.72 percent, weathering a corruption
scandal putting pressure on Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and
renewed worries about Madrid's investment grade status.
"This time last year you would have had a massive blowout
(in spreads) on these political events in Portugal and Spain,"
said Alan McQuaid, chief economist at Merrion Stockbrokers.
"But the view now is that central banks are still there to
support the world as a whole."
While the Fed keeps its options open, the European Central
Bank said this month it will keep interest rates at record lows
for an extended period. It could also activate its bond-buying
programme if peripheral tensions spiral out of control.
Spain will sell 2-3 billion euros of bonds due 2016, 2018
and 2023 at about 0830 GMT. The small amount on offer should
ensure a smooth auction, although borrowing costs may rise
slightly, analysts said.