* Portuguese government seen surviving no confidence vote

* Bunds edge up after Bernanke says flexible on stimulus plans

* Spain bond auction finds solid demand

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, July 18 Portuguese bonds firmed on Thursday with the government expected to survive a no-confidence vote and political parties seen closer to a pact to keep the country's bailout programme on track.

The two parties of the centre-right ruling coalition and the opposition Socialists have set themselves a Sunday deadline to reach a broad political deal requested by the president that would see the aid programme through to completion in mid-2014.

In what market participants interpreted as a sign they might have found common ground, the parties said on Wednesday they could hold an extraordinary parliamentary session on July 29 to discuss any agreement they come to.

A no-confidence motion filed by a minor party risks holding up the negotiations but is not expected to topple the ruling coalition, which has a comfortable majority in parliament. Lawmakers will vote on the motion later on Thursday.

Ten-year Portuguese bond yields fell 13 basis points to 7.18 percent, still above levels viewed as unsustainable in the long-term, while five-year yields dropped 19 bps to 6.89 percent.

"The market is looking at a grand salvation coalition agreement as a positive scenario," said Gianluca Ziglio, executive director of fixed income research at Sunrise Brokers.

"It might be naive though ... If the agreement becomes effective it is not necessarily automatic that Portugal will be able to come back to the market."

Portugal needs to return to funding itself in markets in order to exit its 78 billion euro rescue as scheduled in 2014, but may need more official support if borrowing costs remain high. Investors fear its international creditors would be unwilling to carry the burden of a second bailout and could try to impose losses on private bondholders as they did in Greece.

The recent underperformance of short-dated bonds compared to longer-dated debt is a sign investors see increased credit risks in Portugal.

Twice-bailed-out Greece's 10-year yields fell 17 bps to 10.31 percent after parliament approved the sacking of thousands of public sector workers, required to unlock nearly 7 billion euros in international aid.

SPANISH AUCTION

Elsewhere in the euro zone periphery, Spain, which also faces increased scrutiny of its political situation due to a corruption scandal surrounding Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, smoothly sold 3.1 billion euros worth of bonds.

Demand as indicated by bid/cover ratios looked strong, even accounting for the smaller-than-usual amount on offer, analysts said. Borrowing costs fell as well.

The auction is a sign the policy outlook of central banks around the world remains supportive for high-yielding debt.

Testifying to the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke left the door open to changing plans to reduce monetary stimulus if the economy requires.

The European Central Bank said earlier in July it will keep interest rates at record lows for an extended period, and could also activate its bond-buying programme if tensions rise. The ECB's year-old commitment to do "whatever it takes" to preserve the euro and its subsequent bond-buying pledge helped stabilise the crisis-hit currency zone.

"This time last year you would have had a massive blowout (in spreads) on these political events in Portugal and Spain," said Alan McQuaid, chief economist at Merrion Stockbrokers.

"But the view now is that central banks are still there to support the world as a whole."

Supported by Bernanke's comments, German Bund futures hit six-week highs of 144.22, up 28 ticks on the day. Ten-year cash yields fell 2 bps to 1.52 percent.