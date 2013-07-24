LONDON, July 24 German Bund futures fell more than a point on Wednesday, extending earlier losses as a survey showed conditions in the U.S. manufacturing sector improved in July.

Earlier in the session, better-than-expected euro zone PMI surveys weighed on Bunds.

Bund futures were last 98 ticks lower on the day at 142.84, having hit a session low of 142.78 after the U.S. data.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares trimmed gains to trade up 0.7 percent on the day.