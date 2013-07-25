LONDON, July 25 German Bund futures fell at the
open on Thursday, as traders positioned for German business
confidence data later in the day, expected to show an
improvement on signs of recovery in the euro zone's largest
economy.
Bunds extended the previous day's losses triggered by strong
euro zone and U.S. business surveys, which suggested that future
global monetary conditions could be tighter than investors
previously expected.
The German IFO survey due at 0900 GMT is expected to show
business morale picked up for a third consecutive month in July.
Focus was also on preliminary UK gross domestic product data
likely to show growth gaining traction in the second quarter.
"It's a data-driven market at the moment and it feels a bit
heavy," a trader said. "The danger is we get a strong IFO number
again and it continues to weigh on things. The other danger is
UK GDP. Maybe there's upside risk there as well so gilts may add
to the bearish sentiment."
Bund futures were last 12 ticks down at 142.60
compared with 142.72 at Wednesday's settlement.