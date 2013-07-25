* German IFO picks up for third straight month, as expected

* BoE seen remaining accommodative after in-line UK GDP data

* Bund yields seen capped before ECB meeting next week

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, July 25 German 10-year bond yields rose to their highest levels in over two weeks on Thursday after data showed an improvement in German business morale in July and a pick-up in UK growth in the second quarter, as expected.

The figures followed strong euro zone and U.S. business surveys the previous day, suggesting a global economic recovery might be gaining traction. That prompted investors to cut exposure to low-risk debt, pushing yields up.

The monthly Ifo survey showed German business was slightly better than expected in July, rising for a third straight month in a sign the euro zone's biggest economy is picking up steam after a weak start to the year.

Separately, British figures showed gross domestic product rose 0.6 percent in the second quarter compared with the previous three months, double the pace of growth in the first three months of the year and in line with forecasts.

German 10-year yields were last 3.5 basis points up on the day at 1.68 percent, their highest since July 9, while Bund futures were down 45 ticks at 142.28 in choppy trading, after dropping more than a full point on Wednesday.

"It's a pretty good sign, if the German economy picks up steam then the rest of the euro zone should be able to profit from that. We have some silver lining on the horizon, not too much, but that's what has been driving the market," said Christian Lenk, a strategist at DZ Bank in Frankfurt.

German 10-year yields have risen more than 10 bps this week on the upbeat data but are still some 20 bps below peaks reached in June after the U.S. Federal Reserve outlined plans to start scaling back its massive bond purchases later this year.

U.S. IN FOCUS

Focus is now on U.S. weekly initial jobless claims and durable goods data for June, due later on Thursday. A good set of numbers, especially from the labour market, could cement market expectations that the Federal Reserve will start scaling back its stimulus as early as September. That would lift government bond yields.

"The risk remains we continue seeing strong data and that will keep markets focused on Fed tapering ahead of the FOMC (rate-setters' meeting next week)," a trader said.

Lenk at DZ Bank said while German yields could rise slightly more, they were unlikely to reach June's 1.85 percent highs given the European Central Bank's pledge that interest rates will remain low for an extended period. The ECB is expected to repeat its new "forward guidance" at next week's policy meeting.

Bunds slightly lagged lower-rated Spanish and Portuguese debt, yields on which dipped on growing expectations that the euro zone's weaker economies may be emerging from recession.

Portuguese bonds were also supported by finance ministry figures showing the country's public deficit ended the first half of the year well below a 6 billion euro ceiling set for the period under its international bailout.

Spanish 10-year yields were 4 bps down at 4.62 percent while their Portuguese equivalents were 4 bps down by a similar amount at 6.56 percent.