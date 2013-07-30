LONDON, July 30 German Bund futures opened flat
on Tuesday, with investors reluctant to make big bets before
data releases and central bank meetings this week.
Euro zone business and consumer sentiment, Spain's second
quarter gross domestic product and German inflation are among
figures due out later in the day.
At meetings later this week, the European Central Bank, Bank
of England and Federal Reserve are all expected to maintain
pledges to keep policy loose.
Bund futures were unchanged at 142.46.
"The risk is that we see a bit more strong data... but even
if we do we're going to be holding on until the Fed meeting
tomorrow night," one trader said.
Italy will sell up to 6.75 billion euro ($9 billion) of
bonds maturing in 2018 and 2024 on Tuesday in an auction which
was expected to go smoothly given Monday's rise in Italian
yields and large redemption flows this week.
"There seems to be support for the paper despite the fact
that there's a lot of uncertainty coming out of Italy," the
trader said.
Bond investors will also watch for a Supreme Court ruling on
whether former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi should be jailed
and banned from public office for tax fraud, a verdict that
could endanger Italy's shaky coalition government.
The court convenes on Tuesday, but may take up to three days
to deliver its ruling.