LONDON, July 31 German Bund futures opened
steady on Wednesday with investors wary of making big bets
before U.S. data releases and a Federal Reserve policy decision
later in the day.
Investors are waiting to see whether the Fed still plans to
reduce its bond purchases later this year, and for guidance on
how long it will keep interest rates at record low levels. The
world's biggest economy has shown signs of growth although
unemployment remains naggingly high.
Before that, the focus will be on U.S. second quarter gross
domestic product figures and a private sector employment report
that could give hints on the strength of the economic recovery.
"It's all about the Fed and after that the European central
banks tomorrow," one trader said.
"People are going in looking for some sort of dovish support
from central banks in terms of rates not going up for a long
time. Maybe that's the risk, that the Fed aren't that clear on
forward guidance in terms of rates."
Bund futures were 5 ticks lower at 142.40 compared
with 142.45 at Tuesday's settlement.