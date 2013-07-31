* Germany to sell 2 billion euros of 30-year debt
* Higher yields seen helping demand at the auction
* Post-auction focus seen on U.S. data, Fed decision
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, July 31 German bond prices fell on
Wednesday as investors made room in their books for new 30-year
Bunds to be auctioned later in the day in a cautious market
before a U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision.
Germany will offer up to 2 billion euros of 30-year paper
which market participants expect to go smoothly with investors
enticed by a 50 basis point back-up in yields from early May
lows of just over 2 percent. Month-end related buying was also
seen supporting demand for the sale.
German 30-year yields were last 3 basis points
higher at 2.51 percent while 10-year Bund yields were up by a
similar amount at 1.70 percent.
"We are seeing Bunds under a bit of pressure before the
30-year supply. It's just concession building before the auction
but after that it's all about the Fed," a trader said.
Bund futures were last 39 ticks down on the day at
142.07, with other traders saying buyers were also holding off
before the Fed's policy meeting, which could provide clarity on
the outlook for its stimulus measures.
Investors are waiting to see whether the Fed still plans to
reduce its bond purchases later this year, and for guidance on
how long it will keep interest rates at record low levels. The
world's biggest economy has shown signs of improving growth
although unemployment remains naggingly high.
Before that, focus will be on U.S. second-quarter growth
and private sector employment data that could give markets a
steer on the strength of the economic recovery.
"On the U.S. GDP data, the risks are for a slightly weaker
outcome which would be positive for core bonds but ahead of the
FOMC the reaction might be muted," said Mathias van der Jeugt, a
strategist at KBC in Brussels.
Italian 10-year yields were flat at 4.41
percent with Spanish equivalents also steady at 4.62 percent
.
Italy sold all it wanted at a long-term debt auction on
Tuesday as investors shrugged off concerns about an upcoming
court ruling against former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.
The treasury placed 6.75 billion euros ($9 billion) of five-
and 10-year bonds at lower yields compared to the previous sale.
Italy's supreme court heard Silvio Berlusconi's last appeal
against a jail sentence and ban from public office for tax
fraud. A ruling against the former prime minister could plunge
Italy's government into crisis and bring renewed uncertainty to
the euro zone third's largest economy.