* Upbeat U.S. data spurs demand for riskier assets
* Bunds lag Italy, Spain debt as Fed, ECB euphoria ebbs
* ECB reinforces accommodative rate policy stance
* Spain sells more than targeted amount at debt auction
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Aug 1 Lower-rated euro zone government
bonds rose on Thursday after upbeat U.S. manufacturing and
jobless claims data which showed the world's biggest economy was
steadily strengthening, spurring demand for riskier assets.
German Bunds lagged peripheral euro zone bonds after the
data and on disappointment among some investors that European
Central Bank policymakers did not specifically discuss an
interest rate cut as they have done at previous meetings.
The U.S. reports showed a fall in weekly jobless claims and
accelerating growth in the manufacturing sector, after stronger
reports on euro zone and UK factories. They follow a Federal
Reserve statement on Wednesday saying the economy still needed
support and giving no hints the central bank plans to scroll
back its monetary stimulus in September.
The reassurances, echoed by the ECB and the Bank of England
at their policy meetings, that liquidity would remain abundant
buoyed bonds in most of the weaker euro zone markets, including
Italy and Spain where political risk was reaching crunch point.
Italian 10-year yields fell 5 basis points on
the day to 4.37 percent with equivalent Spanish yields 4 bps
lower at 4.59 percent
"When you see strong improvements in manufacturing
confidence in Europe, the U.S. and the UK, this encourages hope
we can have more synchronised recovery," said Riccardo Barbieri,
a strategist at Mizuho.
"Obviously this means higher core bond yields and stronger
equities, and that supports peripheral bonds."
Investors ignored a growing political corruption scandal in
Spain, where the prime minister defended himself to parliament,
to snap up 3.2 billion euros of three- and five-year debt.
"They (domestic investors) need to support their own market
because it is against their interest not to," Marc Ostwald,
strategist at Monument Securities.
"There is some optimism that one can sink back into a sense
of complacency for this month at least until we get to the
bigger hurdles which appear in September."
In Italy, the Supreme Court is expected to rule on whether
former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi should have his
conviction for tax fraud upheld, a case that could destabilise
the fragile coalition government.
PAYROLLS RISK
Bund futures reversed most of their earlier gains
to settle 2 ticks up on the day at 142.37, off a session peak of
143.29, its highest in nearly a week. German 10-year yields
were 0.5 bps lower at 1.67 percent.
German yields could pop back above the 1.70 percent level
they breached on Wednesday for the first time in three weeks if
U.S. non-farm payrolls numbers due on Friday maintain the upbeat
trend, market participants said. U.S. employers are forecast to
have created 184,000 jobs in July versus 195,000 in June,
according to the consensus in a Reuters poll.
"If (payrolls) are above 200,000, Treasuries will sell off
again, dragging Bunds with them," one trader said.