BRIEF-Tidewater receives limited waiver extensions from its lenders, noteholders
LONDON Aug 2 German government bonds pared losses and European shares erased gains on Friday after data showed the number of U.S. jobs outside the farming sector increased by less than expected in July.
Bund futures were 30 ticks lower on the day at 142.09, having fallen as low as 141.67 before the data. The yield premium offered by U.S. 10-year T-notes over German Bunds fell 7 basis points to 96 bps.
Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 was flat at 1,221.30, while Britain's FTSE 100 index shed 0.5 percent to 6,647.12 points.
* Editas medicine inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $350 million - sec filing
* Seacor holdings inc- seacor marine holdings entered into amendment no. 1 to convertible senior note purchase agreement dated november 30, 2015