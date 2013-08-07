* Potential imminent U.S. stimulus cut hurts shares
* Bunds recover from BoE-led lows
* Italy, Spain yields steady in holiday-thinned trade
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Aug 7 German Bunds rebounded on
Wednesday as the possibility of the U.S. Federal Reserve cutting
monetary stimulus in September hit riskier assets while boosting
safe haven assets.
Bunds recovered from earlier lows reached after upbeat
German industrial output data and the Bank of England's attempts
to steer expectations about future rate moves instead prompted
investors to bring forward their views of when rates would rise
from record lows.
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, typically among the
most dovish policymakers, said late on Tuesday the central bank
will probably trim its bond-buying with new money later this
year and could do so next month, depending on economic data.
U.S. stocks fell for a third day with European equities ending
the session in the red.
"Fed tapering fears are overhanging equities ... After the
period of strong performance on Wall Street we are starting to
see a period of consolidation and that's in turn giving support
to core government bonds including Bunds," said RI strategist
Nick Stevanovic.
Bund futures settled 19 ticks higher on the day at
142.26 off a session low of 141.83 hit after the German data
release and Mark Carney's first news conference as BoE governor.
German 10-year yields were last 1.7 basis points lower at 1.69
percent.
"Given that the German economy is on the mend, the European
economy in general seems to be stabilizing and hopes of an
interest rate cut are fading I think the rally in bund will
prove short-lived," Stevanovic added.
Earlier, Germany sold 3.324 billion euros of five-year bonds
at an auction that analysts said went well, with a dip in
overall demand caused by seasonally low liquidity. The quality
of the bids remained high, with the bonds being sold above the
price in the secondary market.
Demand, as indicated by the bid/cover ratio was 1.6,
compared with an average of 1.93 at previous auctions earlier
this year and 1.9 at a previous auction in July.
The average yield was 0.64 percent, versus a 2013 average of
0.51 percent and 0.63 percent at last month's auction. That was
lower than a yield of 0.67 percent in the secondary market.
The positive data out of the euro zone in recent weeks has
lifted five-year yields from a July low of around 0.50 percent,
increasing their attractiveness at the auction.
"Investors looking to take advantage of the recent sell-off
so the auction as an opportunity to bet that the European
Central Bank could still cut rates further," ING rate strategist
Alessandro Giansanti said.
Other euro zone bond markets were relatively steady.