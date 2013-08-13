* Bets euro zone economy improving hurt low-risk bonds
* German yield curve steepens as ECB anchors short end
* Italian, Spanish risk premia at two-year lows
By Marius Zaharia and Spriha Srivastava
LONDON, Aug 13 Ten-year Bund yields hit their
highest for seven weeks on Tuesday after a forecast-beating
German business morale survey cemented expectations the euro
zone was crawling out of a long recession.
The ZEW index for August came in at 42.0, beating a 40.0
consensus forecast and helping reduce the risk premia on bonds
issued by Spain and Italy, where subdued growth prospects have
been a credit concern throughout the euro zone crisis.
The yield premium offered by both Italian and Spanish
10-year debt over benchmark German Bunds hit new two-year lows.
"Looking forward to the second half of the year, I think the
recent improvement suggests that we could see ... maybe slightly
positive growth momentum," said Anders Svendsen, chief analyst
at Nordea in Copenhagen.
Data due on Wednesday is expected to show the currency
bloc's economy grew 0.2 percent in the second quarter.
Ten-year German yields hit their highest since
June 26 at 1.78 percent, while Bund futures fell almost
a point to as low as 141.24 - their biggest fall in three weeks.
Yields hit 2013 highs of 1.85 percent in June after the
Federal Reserve said it planned to curb monetary stimulus if
economic data remained strong.
Yields have since dropped after the European Central Bank
promised to keep interest rates at record lows for a prolonged
period or even cut them further - a pledge which is steepening
the German yield curve.
Two-year German yields rose 2.5 bps to 0.19
percent, while five-year yields rose 6.6 bps to 0.74 percent.
"The long end is being pushed higher both by improving
domestic fundamentals in Europe and the Fed outlook," said
Sanjay Joshi, head of fixed income at London and Capital.
Recent economic data has not been strong enough to raise
expectations that the ECB may soon begin to consider tighter
policy though further easing is being priced out.
Euribor short-term interest rate futures for 2013 to 2016 fell, indicating three-month Euribor interbank rates
were seen higher, suggesting fading chances of a rate cut.
"Does the stronger data make a rate cut less likely? I guess
it does to some extent, but ... the discussion really has to
come about after the political risk has passed in September with
the German elections," said Simon Peck, rate strategist at RBS.
The election is seen as a major hurdle for the bloc as key
political decisions have been postponed until after the vote.
TIGHTER SPREADS
The improved economic outlook has not hurt bonds in Italy
and Spain, where growth is crucial to tackle ballooning public
debt. The gap between Italian and German 10-year yields
narrowed by 6 bps to 240 bps, the lowest since
early July 2011, and the equivalent Spanish spread
tightened by 8 bps to 270 bps, the lowest since August 2011.
Also helped by the reduced supply pressure after Italy and
Spain cancelled mid-August debt sales and by the ECB's
conditional promise to buy government bonds if needed, the
spreads could tighten further in coming weeks, analysts said.
"The recent weeks of action suggest that we could see quite
significant spread compression if we continue to see remarkably
good growth and a fairly dovish ECB," Nordea's Svendsen said.
Credit Suisse strategists recommend taking profits at 200
bps in the Italian spread and when Spain's hits 230 bps.