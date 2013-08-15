By Spriha Srivastava and Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON Aug 15 German bond yields hit their
highest since March 2012 on Thursday as an improved economic
outlook for the euro zone prompted investors to dump safe-haven
paper.
Data on Wednesday confirmed the euro zone emerged from a
long recession in the second quarter, and business surveys
earlier in the week raised expectations the recovery might
gather pace in the second half of the year.
Sentiment towards the global economy also improved as U.S.
data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve could slow
its bond purchases as early as next month.
"We haven't had a positive euro zone story for a long time
and now the fact that we are seeing these signs of growth...
people are all really willing to jump on the back of it,"
Rabobank fixed income strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor said.
Ten-year German Bund yields rose as high as
1.906 percent and 30-year yields hit 2.69 percent
in thin volumes due to a public holiday in most of Europe. They
were last up 8 and 7 basis points respectively.
Bund yields were on track for their biggest weekly rise
since mid-June, when the Federal Reserve laid out plans to
reduce monetary stimulus.
U.S. weekly jobs numbers on Thursday reinforced bets the Fed
could begin to "taper" bond buying at its September meeting.
U.S. Treasuries sold off sharply after the data.
"The bond yields have generally been rising in developed
markets as growth prospects have picked up," Jonathan Loynes,
Capital Economics said.
The 10-year yield spread between Spanish and German bonds
tightened by 3 bps to 258 bps, having touched a
new two-year low earlier at 255 bps, while the Italian
equivalent was unchanged on the day at 237 bps.
The better economic backdrop has allowed Spanish and Italian
bonds to outperform German debt recently, helped also by the
lower-rated countries' comfortable funding positions.
TAPERING GENIE
Analysts say a risk to the current trend in Bund yields is
further central bank action to reinforce its message that
monetary policy will remain accommodative.
Since the Fed began talking about scaling back stimulus, the
European Central Bank and the Bank of England have tried to
mitigate the impact on their domestic markets by pledging to
keep interest rates low for a prolonged period.
"The tapering genie has been locked out of the bottle and
the Bank of England and the ECB are finding it very difficult to
control the curves," said Nicholas Spiro of Spiro Sovereign
Strategy.
Short-term rates have risen as well - a move which some
analysts say may create discomfort within the ECB, which said in
July it wanted to inject a "downward bias" on interest rates.
German two-year yields have risen 6 bps this
week to 0.23 percent, having traded in negative territory in
May. Money market rates have been pricing out rate cut
expectations in recent days.
"Shorter-term rates are also close to year-to-date highs,
which could be a risk for the ECB meeting," said Alexander Wojt,
fixed income analyst at Nordea in Stockholm.
"They might react to the fact that forward guidance hasn't
quite worked out for them."