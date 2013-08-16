* Bund yields hold near highest since March 2012
* Markets likely to stabilise before euro zone PMI
* Italian, Spanish debt risk premia around two-year lows
By Spriha Srivastava
LONDON, Aug 16 German 10-year government bond
yields posted their biggest weekly rise since June on Friday on
increased expectations the euro zone economic recovery is
gathering pace.
Bund yields stabilised after hitting their highest since
March 2012 at 1.906 percent on Thursday when data suggesting the
economic outlook for the euro zone and the United States was
brightening prompted investors to dump safe-haven assets.
With euro zone PMI surveys and minutes of the Federal
Reserve's July meeting due next week, investors were reluctant
to make big bets on Friday, but some analysts said yields are
likely to resume rising in the near-term.
"It's been a big sell-off because they were the safe-haven
asset," said David Keeble, global head of fixed income strategy
at Credit Agricole in New York. "You simply don't need that
product anymore."
Ten-year German government bond yields fell 1
basis point to 1.87 percent. They have risen 19 basis points
this week, the biggest weekly rise since mid-June, when the Fed
laid out plans to reduce its monetary stimulus.
Equivalent U.S. T-note yields also held near
two-year highs on bets that the Fed may make its move as soon as
next month, a view reinforced by data showing U.S. jobless
claims had dropped to a near six-year low on Thursday.
"Our view is that tapering is likely to occur in September,
said Citi strategist Nishay Patel. "(It) is fully priced in and
so ... the reaction, if it materialises is likely to be low."
German Bund futures were 9 ticks higher at 140.20,
having fallen more than 80 ticks on Thursday.
Helaba Landesbank Hessen-Thuringen said the technical
picture remained bleak: if the Bund falls below 139.90, it could
test the October low of 139.45 and the September low of 138.41.
But others said the scope for more Bund selling was limited,
especially as a rise in short-term yields risks triggering a
counter-reaction from the European Central Bank, which said in
July it wanted to inject a "downward bias" on interest rates.
"It's probably not going to be a big rally but I think we
can stabilize here. The front-end has been under quite a bit of
pressure... I think it can't just continue," Peter Schaffrik,
head of European rates strategy at RBC Capital Markets said.
The premium investors demand to hold Spanish and Italian
debt versus Bunds traded around their lowest in two years, as
peripheral debt outperformed safe-haven alternatives.
The gap between Spanish and German 10-year
yields narrowed as much as 9 bps on Friday to 248 bps - its
lowest since July 2011. The Italian equivalent hit
its lowest since August 2011 at 231 bps.
Brighter economic prospects favour debt issued by Italy and
Spain, where growth is key to tackle big debt mountains.
The two countries, once at the forefront of the euro zone
crisis, have been in a position to afford cancelling their
mid-August debt auctions as they have already achieved 70-80
percent of this year's funding target.
"(A) clearly stronger economy should help peripherals going
forward in terms of prospects and meeting budgetary targets,"
Alan McQuaid at Merrion Stockbrokers said.