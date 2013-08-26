* Italian yields rise after centre-right threats
* Spanish/Italian yield spread at tightest since March 2012
* Italy returns to market this week after summer break
* German yields retreat from 1-1/2 year highs
By Marius Zaharia and Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Aug 26 Italian bond yields rose on
Monday as a political showdown loomed over former premier Silvio
Berlusconi, underperforming their euro zone peers in the week
the country comes back to the market after a summer break.
Berlusconi's centre-right party has threatened to bring down
the government if its centre-left coalition partners vote next
month to expel him from parliament after he was convicted of tax
fraud.
Analysts warned against reading too much into market moves,
with liquidity thinned by a UK public holiday, and said the
price action on Tuesday would better reflect investor sentiment.
Nevertheless, they say political uncertainty has helped
narrow the premium that 10-year Spanish government bonds offer
over their Italian counterparts to its lowest since March 2012.
"Both countries have political issues, but in Spain they are
much more contained. There is higher political risk in Italy,"
Rabobank market economist Elwin de Groot said.
Ten-year Italian yields rose 5 basis points to
4.39 percent, widening the spread over equivalent German yields
by 9 basis points to 249 bps. The yield premium that Spanish
10-year debt offered over equivalent Italian paper
shrank to 8 bps, its tightest in 1-1/2 years.
Italy will offer up to 3 billion euros of zero-coupon bonds
(CTZ) and up to 1 billion euros of bonds linked to euro zone
inflation on Tuesday, but the real test of sentiment will be a
sale of longer-term nominal bonds on Thursday.
The different debt issuance outlooks between Italy and Spain
have also helped narrow the yield gap, analysts said. While
Spain aims to cut monthly issuance by a third, Italy plans to
keep up the pace.
Before Spain announced its plans, the yield gap between the
two was about 30 basis points.
"It looks as if the market is making slowly some room to be
able to digest the supply," one trader said.
POOR U.S. DATA
German yields retreated from the 1-1/2 year highs hit last
week as an improved global economic outlook fuelled expectations
the Federal Reserve could reduce monetary stimulus in September,
while other central banks might struggle to keep their promise
to keep interest rates low for a long time.
U.S. durable goods data on Monday cooled some of those
expectations as they posted a bigger-than-expected 7.3 percent
drop in July.
Ten-year yields were last 4 basis points lower
at 1.90 percent, off last week's highs of 1.98 percent. Bund
futures closed 47 ticks higher at 140.05, having fallen
as far as 139.06 on Friday - their lowest since September 2012.
Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann expected 10-year
German yields to stay at 1.90-2.00 percent until next week's
U.S. jobs data, which would be "decisive" for the Fed outlook.
"What has been a bit of a burden for the market was simply
the uncertainty about tapering. At current levels we could
imagine that (Bunds) will find a bit of support, with the help
of mixed data rather than positive data," Guntermann said.