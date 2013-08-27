* Stability of Italian government at risk
* Demand falls at zero-coupon Italian debt sale
* Safe-haven Bunds rise on Syria tensions
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Aug 27 Italy's debt premiums rose on
Tuesday as it made a lacklustre return to bond markets after a
summer break, reflecting investor concerns over tensions within
the country's fragile ruling coalition.
Disagreement over a housing tax and a looming vote on
whether to expel former premier Silvio Berlusconi from
parliament after he was convicted of tax fraud have raised
worries about the stability of Italy's government.
Italy sold zero-coupon two-year bonds at 1.87 percent, a
marginally higher yield than last month while demand as measured
by the bid/cover ratio fell.
"Investors are not that keen on buying Italian bonds at the
moment especially taking into account the political jitters,
which are higher than in any other European country," DZ Bank
rate strategist Christian Lenk said.
He said a truer test of investor sentiment would be
Thursday's auction of up to 6 billion euros of five- and 10-year
bonds, which he expected to show similar "mixed" results.
Ten-year Italian yields rose 2 basis points to
4.41 percent. With German Bunds firming as the threat of
military action against Syria boosted safe-haven assets, the
yield spread between the two widened 5 bps to 254 bps.
Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta has set a deadline of a
government meeting on Wednesday for a deal on the housing tax,
while a Senate committee is due to begin hearing arguments on
Berlusconi's case on Sept. 9.
With a seasonal break in Italian debt issuance coming to an
end and an economic upturn at risk if a political crisis takes
hold, some analysts expect Italian/German yield spreads to
continue to widen.
"A combination of lingering worries over the ruling
coalition and concession ahead of upcoming supply suggests Italy
will struggle to make any headway near-term and will continue to
underperform Spain," RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick
Stamenkovic said.
The yield gap between Spanish and Italian
10-year bonds hit its tightest since March 2012 at 6 bps.
SAFE-HAVEN BUNDS
Bund futures rose 27 ticks to 140.31, while cash
10-year German yields fell 2 bps to 1.87 percent,
even as data continued to show an improved economic outlook.
Germany's Ifo business survey hit its highest in 16 months,
beating expectations - the kind of data which helped push German
yields to 1-1/2 year highs of 1.98 percent last week.
Concerns the United States was inching towards military
action against Syria over a suspected chemical weapons attack
offered support to safe-haven assets on Tuesday.
"It seems a bit odd to see Bunds rising like that after the
Ifo figures ... but equities are being hit because of the Syria
problems," one trader said.