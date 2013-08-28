LONDON Aug 28 German Bund futures pared gains
in line with UK gilts on Wednesday after Governor Mark Carney
said the Bank of England might pump more money into the economy
if markets got ahead of themselves and threatened to choke the
recovery.
The comments were in line with the
expectations of some investors, who then booked profits on their
pre-positioning for the speech by selling gilts and their
top-rated peers, German Bunds.
"It's all driven by Carney... The market expected him to be
dovish, he still sounds dovish. They bought ahead of the news
and as the news hit they just sold it," one trader said.