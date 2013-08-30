BRIEF-Fitch says Mongolian banks are still under pressure despite IMF deal
* Fitch: Mongolian banks still under pressure despite IMF deal
LONDON Aug 30 Portuguese bond yields rose on Friday after the constitutional court rejected a bill that would have allowed public sector workers to be sacked, derailing austerity efforts required by Lisbon's bailout deal.
Ten-year yields rose 13 basis points on the day to 6.80 percent, while two-year yields rose 12 bps to 5.34 percent.
"This was a measure which was implying some sort of saving for the government ... so basically it is credit negative for Portugal," one trader said.
* Fitch: Mongolian banks still under pressure despite IMF deal
TOKYO, March 6 The dollar dipped in Asian trading on Monday, as investors locked in gains after the greenback's rise last week on growing expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike this month.
* Korean shares down 0.5 pct, won eases on North Korea tensions