* Reports Berlusconi to scupper coalition renew concern
* Italian debt resumes underperformance of Spain
* Bunds pare gains after lacklustre German debt sale
* But Syria crisis underpins demand for low-risk bonds
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Sept 4 Italian yields rose on Wednesday
after media reports said former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi
was threatening to pull the plug on the governing coalition.
Italy's yield premium over German Bunds climbed with the
euro zone's benchmark debt underpinned by concern over Syria as
U.S. lawmakers edged closer to approving a military strike to
punish an alleged chemical attack on civilians.
Some Italian papers said on Wednesday that Berlusconi, who
faces possible eviction from the Senate after a tax fraud
conviction, was considering withdrawing his party's support from
the left-right coalition government led by Enrico Letta.
Italian 10-year yields were up 6 basis points
at 4.41 percent, resuming their underperformance of equivalent
Spanish bonds, whose yields were up 2 bps at 4.50 percent
.
"There's this debate over whether Berlusconi should be
granted immunity and he is trying to ratchet up the pressure ...
This puts Letta in a difficult situation," a trader said.
"We are going to get bellicose statements from Berlusconi's
party in coming weeks and it could easily result in elections.
The market won't really like that which is why we are seeing the
Spanish outperformance of BTPs continuing even though we have
supply tomorrow."
Spanish 10-year yields were last trading just 10 bps over
Italian equivalents and the trader said they could close the gap
or even trade below Italy's if Rome's political problems deepen.
The yield spread neared parity last week over a divisive Italian
property tax proposal but widened back to 16 bps after the
government scrapped the plan.
SYRIA PROPS UP BUNDS
Top-rated Bunds trimmed gains after a German sale of 4
billion euros of new five-year bonds drew weaker demand than at
a previous sale of similar maturity debt.
Underlying sentiment for Bunds remained firm, however, as
concern over Syria outweighed this week's forecast-beating
European and U.S. manufacturing data which reinforced bets the
Federal Reserve would soon cut its bond purchases.
The U.S. Senate's Foreign Relations Committee agreed a draft
authorisation on Tuesday for the use of force against Syria,
paving the way for it to vote on Wednesday. President Obama also
won the backing of key figures, including Republicans, for his
call for limited U.S. strikes on Syria.
Bund futures were up 15 ticks on the day at 139.76,
off a session high of 139.87 reached before the German auction
result.
"One of the drivers behind this (auction result) is likely
to be market confusion over the opposing factors of (U.S.
Federal Reserve) QE (quantitative easing) tapering and potential
military action in Syria," Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor
said of the German auction result.
"The weak bid/cover indicates that the QE effect is
currently predominating in the bigger picture."
German 10-year yields were 1.1 bps lower at
1.94 percent, not far off their 1-1/2 year high of 1.98 percent
reached two weeks ago. Many analysts saw little scope for a
significant decline in yields before a European Central Bank
policy meeting on Thursday and U.S. jobs data.
Strong gains in the payrolls data for August on Friday would
cement expectations the Fed would scale back its bond-buying in
October, while a weak figure would revive bets on a delay.
Economists polled by Reuters estimated U.S. payrolls
expanded by 180,000 jobs in August while the unemployment rate
remained steady at 7.4 percent.