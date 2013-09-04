LONDON, Sept 4 German Bund futures reversed
gains on Wednesday after a five-year debt auction saw higher
yields and weaker demand than a previous one.
Bund futures were last 3 ticks lower on the day at
139.58, having traded as high as 139.87 earlier.
Germany sold 4.039 billion euros of its new 1.00 percent,
5-year Bobl notes at an average yield of 1.00 percent, versus
0.64 percent at a previous auction. The bid/cover ratio, a
measure of investor demand, fell to 1.5 from 1.6.
"One of the drivers behind this is likely to be market
confusion over the opposing factors of QE (quantitative easing)
tapering (by the Federal Reserve) ... and potential military
action in Syria," Rabobank rate strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor
said.
"The weak bid/cover indicates that the QE effect is
currently predominating in the bigger picture."