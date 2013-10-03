* Euro zone data generally upbeat
* Bunds fall after Draghi disappoints some in the market
* If U.S. government shutdown continues, Bunds may benefit
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Oct 3 High-rated euro zone bonds fell on
Thursday as generally upbeat European economic data prompted
investors to sell as a batch of bond sales weighed on the
market.
Growth in services companies, comprising the vast bulk of
the euro zone's private sector, increased in September at the
fastest pace since June 2011 while retail sales rose much more
than expected in August.
Market participants said bond sales by Spain, France and
Britain also weighed on the market in trading thinned by a
public holiday in Germany.
"The sell-off was already taking place at the opening. Then
we had economic data confirming the signs of recovery so this
(added) probably some weight (on debt prices)," Patrick Jacq,
European rates strategist at BNP Paribas said.
Ten-year German yields rose 3.8 basis points
to 1.84 percent and the French equivalent edged
3.7 bps higher to 2.37 percent after its sale of 7.46 billion
euros of long-dated bonds met firm demand.
Other higher-rated debt, including from Belgium, the
Netherlands and Austria, also fell.
Ten-year Irish yields were 2 bps lower at 3.78
after strong service sector data.
But Spanish yields, which hit their lowest in
almost five months on Wednesday, rose 3 bps to 4.28 percent,
with prices weighed down by supply and a contraction in the
country's services sector.
Italian 10-year yields rose 1 bps higher to
4.38 percent. Even though Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta
won a confidence vote on Wednesday, analysts say political risk
could continue to weigh on Italy relative to its peers.
ECB WATCH
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi sounded
slightly less dovish on Wednesday than some in the market had
expected, telling a news conference the central bank was
watching moves in market interest rates closely and was ready to
use any policy option to temper them if needed.
But he made a distinction between excess liquidity in the
financial system and short-term money market rates, saying there
was "no stable relation" between the two.
The excess liquidity held by euro zone banks
last stood at 220 billion euros. At 200 billion, market rates
have historically started to rise.
"Draghi kept a rather dovish tone but we have a feeling that
the ECB is not as ready as it is telling us to launch the LTRO
(long-term refinancing operation) or even to cut rates," Cyril
Regnat, fixed income strategist at Natixis, said.
Analysts said the partial U.S. government shutdown, if it
continues, should benefit safe-haven debt.
German Bund futures were down 41 ticks on the day
at 139.91, after hitting a one-month high of 140.87 on Monday.
"The longer it goes, the more supportive it gets (for
safe-haven bonds). It also pushes the tapering debate back
again," the trader said.