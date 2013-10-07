LONDON Oct 7 Low-risk euro zone bonds inched up
on Monday, with investors nervous about the lack of progress in
resolving the U.S. budget standoff as a mid-October deadline for
raising Washington's debt ceiling approaches.
Markets have so far taken the first U.S. government shutdown
in 17 years - now in its seventh day - in their stride, focusing
mainly on the fact that it is likely to delay any plans by the
Federal Reserve to start scaling back its bond-buying programme.
But ultra short-term Treasury bill yields hovered near
10-month highs on Friday on increasing concerns about the
possibility of a U.S. government default.
"There didn't seem to be much sign of any progress over the
weekend so net-net it seems to be a slightly constructive
environment for bonds and it's enabling Bunds to maintain the
lower yield levels," ICAP strategist Philip Tyson said.
"The longer (the U.S. shutdown) goes on, the more it will
impact activity in the final quarter of the year ...
"The perception will strengthen that they (Fed
policymakers)are not going to have enough data to make any
sensible judgment about tapering come December and that could
also be fairly supportive (for Bunds)."
German Bund futures rose 21 ticks to 140.17,
pushing 10-year German yields 1.8 basis points
lower to 1.81 percent. Yields on 10-year bonds issued by highly
rated France, the Netherlands, Belgium and Austria also fell one
or two basis points.
"Everything seems to be up marginally," one trader said.
"Probably the debt ceiling has got something to do with it,
in that the bigger the impasse, the more the growth outlook gets
diminished. I think that's probably the reason why Treasuries
and Bunds are up a bit."
Neither side in the U.S. budget fight seems to be budging.
Republican House Speaker John Boehner vowed on Sunday not to
raise the U.S. debt ceiling without a "serious conversation"
about what is driving the debt, while Democrats said it was
irresponsible and reckless to raise the possibility of default.
Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields were 1.8 basis
points lower at 2.63 percent. Concerns over default are mostly
affecting the very short end of the U.S. Treasury curve.
"Probably for peripherals it's just the overhang from last
week's resolution of Italy and so on," the trader said.
Italian yields fell 1.7 basis points to 4.30
percent after the Italian government won a vote of confidence
last week.
Ten-year Spanish yields were little changed at
4.21 percent, but the yield premium against equivalent German
debt was at 240 basis points, near its lowest in over two years
hit on Friday.
Portugal's 10-year paper was also flat at 6.46
percent, having hit its lowest yield in over a month on Friday
after international lenders approved the country's performance
under a bailout in their latest review.
"We are in a period where there is little value in the Bund
below 1.80 (percent). There are limited upward pressures on
yields driven by some better economic data as well as recent
constructive developments in peripheral markets such as the
review of the Troika in Portugal," said Patrick Jacq, European
rate strategist BNP Paribas.
"In addition to this, we had some better news coming from
Greece so this environment is favourable for tighter spreads."
Greece will emerge from six years of recession next year,
its draft 2014 budget projected on Monday, in one of the
strongest signs yet that the country has left the worst of its
crippling debt crisis behind.