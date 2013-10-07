By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON Oct 7 Low-risk euro zone bonds pushed
higher on Monday as the U.S. budget standoff entered its second
week without signs of an early resolution, raising concern about
its impact on economic growth.
Safe-haven German Bunds outpaced the rest of the euro zone
market as global equities fell with investors fretting that the
standoff, which has led to the first U.S. government shutdown in
17 years, could lead to a mid-October showdown over raising
Washington's borrowing limit.
Investors were also focused on the release on Wednesday of
minutes from last month's Federal Reserve policy meeting, which
could reveal more about why the central bank wrong footed
markets by deciding not to begin trimming its bond purchase
programme yet.
The longer the government shutdown lasts, the less likely
the Fed is to begin cutting back on bond purchases, especially
as it is unable to view government-issued data to gain a sense
of the strength of the economy.
"The market clearly is gradually moving into a risk-off
state of affairs which is clearly supportive of Bunds and
paradoxically for some people also for Treasuries," said Matteo
Regesta, a strategist at Citi.
"The market is not really looking at the credit implications
but more at the fiscal implications of these developments."
Bund futures rose 35 ticks to settle at 140.31
while cash German 10-year yields were 3 basis
points down at 1.80 percent.
Equivalent Belgian, Austrian, French and Dutch yields were
also lower by 2 to 3 basis points.
UPWARD PRESSURE ON YIELDS LIMITED
Neither side in the U.S. budget fight seems to be budging.
Republican House Speaker John Boehner vowed on Sunday not to
raise the U.S. debt ceiling without a "serious conversation"
about what is driving the debt, while Democrats said it was
irresponsible and reckless to raise the possibility of default.
Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields were 2.7 bps lower
at 2.62 percent. Concerns over a potential default are mostly
affecting the very short end of the U.S. Treasury curve, with
investors fretting they might not be repaid for short-term bills
if the impasse drags on.
Yields on lower-rated euro zone bonds were steady to
slightly lower, with Italian yields down 2.3 bps
at 4.30 percent after the Italian government won a vote of
confidence last week.
Ten-year Spanish yields were little changed at
4.21 percent, but the yield premium against equivalent German
debt was at 241 basis points, near its lowest in over two years
hit on Friday.
Portugal's 10-year bond yield was 3 bps down
at 6.42 percent, its lowest in over a month after international
lenders approved the country's performance under a bailout in
their latest review last week.
"We are in a period where there is little value in the Bund
below 1.80 (percent). There are limited upward pressures on
yields driven by some better economic data as well as recent
constructive developments in peripheral markets such as the
review of the Troika in Portugal," said Patrick Jacq, European
rate strategist BNP Paribas.
"In addition to this, we had some better news coming from
Greece so this environment is favourable for tighter spreads."
Bailed-out Greece will emerge from six years of recession
next year, its draft 2014 budget projected on Monday.