By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON Oct 8 Spanish and Italian bond yields
rose on Tuesday along with almost all other European sovereigns,
as the U.S. budget stalemate and looming debt deadline continued
to weigh on bond markets worldwide.
Plans in both Rome and Madrid to sell bonds via syndication
also put their debt under pressure, halting the recent relief
rally following last week's confidence vote in Italy for Enrico
Letta's government.
Italy plans to issue its first ever seven-year bond on
Wednesday, and Spain will also offer investors the first chance
to get 30-year paper since 2009.
Spanish 10-year yields ended up 10 basis
points at 4.31 percent while their Italian equivalents
were 6 bps higher at 4.35 percent.
Portuguese yields were the only ones in the
euro zone to nudge lower, helped after the Bank of Portugal
revised its 2013 economic outlook to forecast a more moderate
contraction.
Yields have been falling since last Friday, after Lisbon's
international lenders gave a positive appraisal of the progress
it has made under its bailout, but the rally has been losing
steam on the U.S. political situation.
"Market action was mainly driven by the announcements of
Italy and Spain, and their curves are showing a clear response
to that," said UniCredit rate strategist Luca Cazzulani.
"Portugal moved in the other direction because investors are
continuing to price in a positive outcome from the recent Troika
review," he added.
Overall, however, the market remained focused on
developments in the United States where the partial government
shutdown entered a second week, with concerns growing about the
implications of the standoff in the world's biggest economy.
European equities fell the most in five weeks as investors
fretted that Republicans and Democrats will not reach agreement
on the budget or on raising the debt ceiling ahead of an Oct. 17
deadline, which could result in a debt default.
"Everyone agrees that we will get some agreement given the
catastrophic consequences if we don't. But equally people are
quite convinced that it will take until the 11th hour to get
there," said Commerzbank strategist Michael Leister.
"In the meantime we have uncertainty and risk aversion
creeping back into the market ... Peripherals have cooled down
after the rally last week as the willingness or appetite to take
on risk is rather limited."
Many U.S. economic data releases, including the closely
watched monthly payrolls report, scheduled for Friday, have been
delayed by the government shutdown, leaving investors focused on
the political developments in Washington.
Most market participants see the United States as unlikely
to miss payments on its debt because a default would have severe
consequences, disrupting short-term funding and potentially
sharply raising the country's borrowing costs.
DOWN TO THE WIRE
"We still think that there will be a resolution and
ultimately core yields will move higher, but at the moment, with
the uncertainty, if it gets dragged down to the wire, that
points to riskier assets continuing under pressure," said Alan
McQuaid, chief economist at Merrion Stockbrokers.
In core euro zone debt, German Bunds retreated with UK gilts
after data showed more evidence of a recovery in Britain's
economy and housing market, and as the market absorbed top-rated
debt supply from the Netherlands.
The Bund future ended down 9 ticks on the day at
140.22 with German 10-year yields 1 bps higher at
1.81 percent. In the absence of a breakthrough in Washington,
market participants expect the German yields to oscillate around
the 1.72-1.85 range they have traded in over the past week.
"We're just stuck in a political mire and there's no
conviction to the market," said Nick Stamenkovic, a strategist
at RIA Capital Markets. "Treasuries and Bunds remain rangebound
and I don't see that changing until we see some shift in the
fiscal environment in the United States."