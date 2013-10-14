By Marius Zaharia and Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON Oct 14 German government bond yields
held near three-week highs on Monday, as markets remained
confident the United States would resolve its fiscal stalemate
despite a setback over the weekend.
Italian, Spanish, Portuguese and Irish bond yields fell as
expectations that a deal to raise the U.S. borrowing limit could
be reached in time to avoid a catastrophic default supported
appetite for riskier assets. But trade was range-bound and thin
with U.S. markets closed for Columbus Day.
Bipartisan talks to bring the U.S. fiscal crisis to an end
broke down on Saturday in the House of Representatives and
shifted to Senate leaders. Senate talks showed signs of progress
on Sunday, but there were no guarantees of a compromise.
The U.S. government has been partially shut since Oct. 1 and
is expected to reach its borrowing limit by Oct. 17.
Safe-haven German Bund futures closed 4 ticks down
at 139.75, while 10-year cash yields were flat at
1.86 percent, just off Friday's three-week high of 1.89 percent.
"There's hardly a sense of panic. There's nonchalance. The
widespread expectation is that there will be a deal to avoid
(default)," said Chris Scicluna, head of economic research at
Daiwa Capital Markets.
Volumes in Bund futures at about 200,000 lots were about a
quarter of the year-to-date daily average, but BNP Paribas rate
strategist Patrick Jacq said big moves in Bunds were unlikely
even as U.S. investors return to their desks on Tuesday.
"The probability of an event is very low but if it
materialises then consequences would be massive. This can
prevent the market from taking any direction," he said.
Ten-year Italian government bond yields were
2.6 basis points lower at 4.26 percent and Spanish yields
were 3 bps lower at 4.27 percent.
Italy's borrowing costs were sharply lower at a sale of up
to 6 billion euros of bonds last Friday, rounding off a week of
hefty debt sales in Rome and Madrid which drew robust interest.
The solid auctions highlighted improved sentiment towards
the euro zone's debt-ridden southern economies, which is likely
to support a Spanish sale of up to 2.5 billion euros ($3.4
billion) of three- and five-year bonds this Thursday.
PORTUGUESE BOND SWAP
Ten-year Portuguese yields briefly hit a fresh
four-month low of 6.247 percent - some 5 bps lower on the day -
as Lisbon said it was considering a debt exchange later this
year in order to capitalise on the renewed demand for its bonds.
Portuguese bonds rallied last week following a positive
review from its international lenders.
Debt swaps would put Portugal back on a path mirroring that
taken by Ireland. Dublin is due to complete its bailout
programme in December and said its hefty cash reserves mean that
it may not need to seek any precautionary, follow-up credit
line.
"If they do it and it's successful you would assume the
market would be rallying on the back of it," said Alan McQuaid,
chief economist at Merrion Stockbrokers.
Greek 10-year yields fell 26 bps to 8.69
percent as it announced plans to plug a funding gap by rolling
over debt it issued in 2009 to support banks. Athens said it
expected the European Central Bank to chip in, but European
Central Bank policymaker Joerg Asmussen later reiterated the ECB
view that this would infringe a ban on financing governments.
The move was exaggerated by illiquid conditions. Other Greek
bonds were little changed.