LONDON Dec 10 Italian government bond yields
inched lower on Tuesday before a debt buyback that should ease
Rome's refinancing burden over the next three years.
The buyback follows a swap of 2015 and 2017 bonds for 2018
paper last month and the cancellation for December of a regular
mid-month auction after Italy secured a bigger-than-expected
take-up of inflation-linked bonds at a sale aimed at retail
investors earlier this year.
The Italian Treasury plans to buy back floating rate notes
(CCTs) maturing in Dec. 2014 and Sept. 2015, fixed rate bonds
(BTPs) maturing in March 2015 and April 2015 and bonds linked to
euro zone inflation (BTPEIs) maturing in Sept. 2017.
Italy and Spain, the two big euro zone economies that have
been at the sharp end of the euro zone crisis, have already hit
their 2013 funding targets.
Encouraged by signs of economic stabilisation, as well as by
the European Central Bank's crisis backstops and ultra-easy
monetary policy, investors have snapped up the two countries'
bonds, almost halving their yields from crisis peaks.
Italian 10-year yields fell 3 basis points on
the day to 4.12 percent, while equivalent Spanish yields
fell by a similar amount to 4.10 percent.
"There is a lack of supply and some accounts are taking
advantage of that," said Jan von Gerich, fixed income chief
analyst at Nordea in Helsinki.
Rabobank's senior market Elwin de Groot in Utrecht said the
fact that Italian bonds were not clearly outperforming their
Spanish counterparts despite the planned buyback reflected the
fact that investors were more sanguine about Madrid's outlook.
"In Spain, the (political) situation is much more stable and
the signs that the economic recovery is gaining pace are much
more clear ...than in Italy," de Groot said.
German Bund futures rose 3 ticks to 140.12 and cash
10-year German yields were flat at 1.84 percent.