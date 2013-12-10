* Italy buys back 4 billion euros of five different bonds

* Buy-back underscored periphery's strong funding position

* Italian, Spanish yields fall 6-7 bps; Bunds flat

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Dec 10 Italian and Spanish debt premia hit their lowest since mid-2011 on Tuesday as Rome bought back 4 billion euros of bonds in another move highlighting the improved funding position for the euro zone's weaker states.

The two countries, which were at the forefront of the euro zone debt crisis two years ago, have already hit their 2013 funding targets even though they still have one bond auction scheduled before the end of the year.

Italy's buy-back follows a swap of 2015 and 2017 bonds for 2018 paper last month and the cancellation for December of a regular auction. The country has met its funding target for the year, helped by a sale of inflation-linked bonds aimed at retail investors that raised more than expected last month.

The Italian Treasury bought back floating rate notes (CCTs) maturing in Dec. 2014 and Sept. 2015, fixed rate bonds (BTPs) maturing in March 2015 and April 2015 and bonds linked to euro zone inflation (BTPEIs) maturing in Sept. 2017.

Italian 10-year yields fell 6 basis points on the day to 4.09 percent, 225 bps more than benchmark Bund yields . Equivalent Spanish yields dropped 7 bps to 4.06 percent.

The two countries' borrowing costs have almost halved this year as investors piled into their high-yielding debt, lured by signs of economic stabilisation as well as the European Central Bank's crisis backstops and ultra-easy monetary policy.

"There's been an increase in investor interest in those weaker credits in the euro zone as they see an opportunity of still interesting (yield levels) ... and the supply side looks encouraging as well," DZ Bank strategist Christian Lenk said.

SPAIN VS ITALY

Traders said low volumes distorted price moves as they tried to explain Spain's slight outperformance over Italy despite the fact that Italy was the country buying back debt.

Some analysts said this reflected the fact that investors, many of whom are more sanguine about Spain's outlook, see Italian yields as setting a cap for Spanish yields.

"In Spain, the (political) situation is much more stable and the signs that the economic recovery is gaining pace are much more clear ... than in Italy," said Elwin de Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank in Utrecht.

Data on Tuesday showed Italy's economy stagnated in the third quarter after two years of contraction. Spain's economy returned to growth in the same period.

Alan McQuaid, chief economist at Merrion Stockbrokers in Dublin, also said he preferred Spain's bonds over Italy's, but added that both countries' yields could soon fall further.

"You still have some uncertainties - the banking deal, the Fed. But these are 2014 issues than 2013 issues," he said.

The deal McQuaid referred to was a political decision to create a European banking union with powers to close down failing banks. EU finance ministers, meeting in Brussels on Tuesday, were expected to reach a broad agreement, but leave some legal details to another time.

Markets also continue to focus on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will start trimming its bond-buying stimulus at its meeting next week or leave the decision to 'taper' for 2014.

German debt, which often moves in tandem with U.S. Treasuries due to their low risk profile, was expected to remain in recent ranges until the Fed's Dec. 17-18 meeting. Bund futures rose 8 ticks to 140.17.