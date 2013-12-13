* Two-year German yields hit three-month highs of 0.246
* Banks repay highest weekly amount since February
* Ten-year German yields dip after below-forecast U.S. data
* Volumes thin before next week's Fed meeting, year-end
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Dec 13 Two-year German yields hit a
three-month high on Friday as banks repaid the highest weekly
amount since February to the European Central Bank, getting into
shape for an upcoming balance sheet review.
Banks will repay a massive 22.65 billion euros of crisis
loans early to the ECB next week, as the pace with which banks
pay back the three-year loans they got from the central bank at
the height of the crisis picks up.
The ECB will examine the euro zone's top lenders in an asset
quality review (AQR) before it takes over responsibility as
their supervisor from November next year, and banks are sprucing
up their books in anticipation.
Against this backdrop, short-term money-market rates have
risen in recent weeks, feeding into higher two-year German
yields. Overnight Eonia lending rates rose above 0.14
percent this week - double levels seen only a month ago.
"It underscores this trend of declining excess liquidity,
which looks to continue," said Christoph Rieger, rate strategist
at Commerzbank.
"Banks are keen to hold less inventory and thus need less
financing, especially over this AQR reporting date. It's
unlikely that the ECB will step in, even though tensions have
clearly been on the rise, but I don't think they will step in
before year-end."
Two-year German yields hit their highest since
Sept 11 at 0.246 before retreating slightly to end the session
at 0.23 percent. They still underperformed the rest of the
curve.
Ten-year yields were 2 basis points lower at
1.83 percent with Bund futures up 15 ticks to settle at
140.25 with the market supported by U.S. data showing inflation
remained tame.
FED NERVES
Although the economic numbers gave some in the market hope
the Fed might not reduce its bond purchases at its policy
meeting next week, investors remained on edge over the
possibility of the central bank cutting the scheme.
The market has been nervous since a breakthrough budget deal
that avoids a U.S. government shutdown in January easily passed
the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday, a step some
analysts said removed an obstacle to the Fed tapering its
monetary stimulus.
"The market was gradually positioned for a risk of tapering
so I would trade the market from the long side looking for a
rally on the back of the FOMC if they don't taper," said Patrick
Jacq, a strategist at BNP Paribas.
Slovenian bonds outperformed their peers as they continued
the previous day's rally, which began after a stress test showed
the country's banks needed 4.8 billion euros to stay afloat. The
government said it could raise the funds without seeking a euro
zone bailout, reassuring investors.
Ten-year Slovenian yields were 11 basis points
lower at 5.34 percent, but price moves tend to be exaggerated by
thin liquidity in the tiny market.
"All in all, the stress test results show manageable recap
and transfer costs, reducing the risk of Slovenia requesting a
bailout programme," UniCredit said in a research note.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt and Larry King)