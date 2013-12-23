* Spanish, Italian banks selling bonds before ECB review -
traders
* Both countries' government bond yields rise faster than
euro zone peers
* German yields near highs hit after Fed tapering
announcement
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Dec 23 Spanish and Italian bond yields
rose on Monday amid speculation that banks in both countries may
reduce their holdings before the European Central Bank reviews
their balance sheets next year.
Uncertainty over how the ECB will view large holdings of
sovereign bonds in its looming asset quality review has sparked
some selling pressure from local banks in recent weeks. That has
triggered some opportunistic selling by foreign investors as
well, traders said.
Some market players said a few investors left it late to
book profits on Spanish and Italian bonds, whose yields now
trade at just over half the peak levels they hit during the debt
crisis.
Spanish 10-year yields rose 8 basis points to
4.23 percent, while equivalent Italian yields rose
6.5 basis points to 4.19 percent. Most other euro zone bonds
only saw their yields edging up by 1 or 2 bps.
Spanish and Italian bonds yielded 234 bps and 231 bps over
benchmark German Bunds, respectively.
"The main reason is speculation that domestic banks may
reduce bond holdings before the ECB checks their balance sheet
next year," said Felix Hermann, market strategist at DZ Bank.
Data showing Italy's consumer confidence index fell to 96.2
in December from a revised 98.2 in November, well below a median
forecast of 98.8 in a Reuters survey, also weighed on peripheral
bonds early in the session.
Thin volumes before the year-end holidays exacerbated the
moves. Turnover in Italian BTP futures, which fell
about half a point to 113.95, was about a third of the
year-to-date daily average of 33,000 lots.
"We've seen some selling in illiquid markets. I'm surprised
to see that people have left it so late to book their profits,
although we've seen some selling by domestic banks as well,
possibly related (to the ECB review)," one trader said.
"But people are generally positive on the periphery and many
of them will be happy to see in the first few days of next year
that yields have picked up."
Italy still plans to sell some debt by the end of the year,
with an auction of 8 billion euros of Treasury bills and up to 3
billion euros of zero-coupon bonds scheduled for Friday.
German Bund yields hovered near their highest since
mid-October hit last week after the Federal Reserve said it
would scale back its bond-buying monetary stimulus in January as
the U.S. economic outlook improved.
An upward revision to U.S. growth data on Friday raised
expectations the withdrawal of stimulus would continue at a
steady pace next year.
"You would expect to see some upward pressure on German
yields if we were to continue to see surprises such as (the
growth data) coming from the U.S.," Chris Clark, rates
strategist at ICAP, said.
Bund futures fell 17 ticks to 139.75. volumes
totaled 137,000 lots, well below this year's daily average of
nearly 682,000 lots. One lot represents 100,000 contracts.
Bund yields rose 1.6 bps to 1.88 percent.