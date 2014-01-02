TREASURIES-Yields dip as traders neutralize bets ahead of Fed statement
* Traders square positions ahead of expected Wed. Fed rate hike
LONDON Jan 2 German Bund futures fell on Thursday as investors dumped top-rated bonds in favour of riskier assets, betting on a further pick-up in global economic growth in 2014.
Bund futures were last 33 ticks lower at 138.84, having hit their lowest since September 2013 at 138.68 minutes after the market opened.
"The bearish tone (in Bunds) persists for now," one trader said.
* Traders square positions ahead of expected Wed. Fed rate hike
WASHINGTON, March 14 U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in February as the cost of services such as hotel accommodation pushed higher and the year-on-year gain was the largest in nearly five years, pointing to steadily rising inflation pressures.
MOSCOW, March 14 President Vladimir Putin has approved a decree allowing some troops from Georgia's breakaway region of South Ossetia to be incorporated into the Russian army, the RIA news agency reported on Tuesday.