JGBs gain, taking cue from U.S. Treasuries, strong 40-year sale
TOKYO, March 22 Japanese government bonds rose on Wednesday, taking their cue from rising U.S. Treasuries and bolstered by strong demand at an auction of 40-year bonds.
LONDON Jan 3 The yield premia Italian and Spanish debt offers over German Bunds dipped below 200 basis points fore the first time since mid-2011 on Friday, as the bonds extended a rally triggered by an improved economic outlook.
Ten-year Italian yields fell as low as 3.935 percent, pushing the yield spread over Bunds to just below 200 bps for the first time since July 2011. The yield was last 3.957 percent, down 1.4 bps on the day.
Ten-year Spanish government bond yields fell 6 bps to 3.93 percent, pushing the spread over German Bunds below 200 basis points for the first time since May 2011. It last stood at 199 bps, 5 bps tighter on the day.
The bonds began rallying on Thursday after stronger than expected manufacturing activity data from Italy and Spain.
"Markets at the moment are repositioning with regards to better economic conditions and tapering. This is weighing on German Bunds, but with yields close to 2 percent I think there is the potential for some relief," Patrick Jacq, Europe rate strategist at BNP Paribas said.
"The conditions are still there for tighter spreads in the periphery."
Ten-year German yields were down slightly at 1.94 percent, with German Bund futures up five ticks at 139.17.
"We expect euro zone spread convergence as the economic recovery picks up, the Fed tapers and German bonds underperform," Lyn Graham-Taylor, fixed income strategist at Rabobank, said.
* Risk aversion drives selling of Asian currencies * South Korean won, Indian rupee lead declines (Adds detail, updates prices) By Patturaja Murugaboopathy March 22 Doubts the Trump administration would be able to pass a new healthcare plan this week to replace "Obamacare", let alone deliver promised tax cuts and corporate deregulation, dragged down Emerging Asia currencies on Wednesday. Investors worried that a failed healthcare reform push would portend tro
HONG KONG, March 22 Asian stocks posted their biggest drop in two weeks on Wednesday as growing doubts about Donald Trump's economic growth agenda prompted investors to dump risky assets and rush to safe havens such as gold and government debt.