BRIEF-Navios Maritime Partners announces $100 mln offering at $2.10 per common unit
* Navios maritime partners l.p. Announces $100.0 million offering at $2.10 per common unit
LONDON Jan 13 Moody's Investor Service did not take any decision on Portugal on Jan. 10 and the next date for potential action is May 9, the agency said on Monday.
Many investors had anticipated the agency would announce the decision of a review on Portugal's Ba3 rating last Friday. The rating currently carries a stable outlook.
"Moody's doesn't comment on potential rating actions," the agency said in an emailed statement to Reuters. "Should Moody's announce a rating action, we will do so in accordance with regulatory obligations. Note that Moody's Sovereign Release Calendar is indicative of dates for potential action only."
* Navios maritime partners l.p. Announces $100.0 million offering at $2.10 per common unit
* TSX closes down 165.21 points, or 1.06 percent, at 15,379.61
* Tiger global management llc reports 9 percent passive stake in teladoc inc, as of march 14, 2017 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: