* Italy 10-year yields within sight of 8-year lows
* PD leader Renzi poised to lead new government
* Moody's move on ratings outlook adds to firm tone
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Feb 17 Italian bond yields fell near
eight-year lows on Monday after ratings agency Moody's lifted
its outlook on the country's credit rating to "stable" from
negative as Rome prepared for a new government.
The move late on Friday came after centre-left leader Matteo
Renzi led the ouster of party rival Enrico Letta last week, a
move largely welcomed by investors encouraged by Renzi's pledge
for a more ambitious government.
Moody's said in a statement it had improved its outlook on
the euro-zone's third largest economy on the back of Italy's
resilient financial strength, sinking funding costs and
diminished risk the state may have to use resources to help
recapitalise its banks. It affirmed its rating at Baa2.
Italian bonds extended last week's rally, pushing yields
near their lowest since early 2006 and reversing some of their
underperformance of Spanish peers.
"The Moody's upgrade to a stable outlook is good news in its
own right ... The market overall has been resilient to recent
political uncertainty," said Chris Clark, a strategist at ICAP.
"The broad consensus is that a Renzi administration would
have both the ability and willingness to drive economic reforms
through parliament and all that is seen as broadly positive for
Italy."
Italian 10-year yields were 4 basis points
down at 3.64 percent, taking them just 2 bps shy of lows last
seen in February 2006, according to Reuters data. They have
fallen around 15 basis points since late last week when the
centre-left leadership forced Letta to resign after 10 months as
prime minister.
Renzi, who has promised radical reforms to get the country
out of an economic quagmire characterised by public debt
equivalent to 130 percent of total economic output and the
highest unemployment since the 1970s, is expected to be named
prime minister on Monday.
Moody's expects Italy's debt-to-GDP ratio to peak this year
at below 135 percent and said Letta's exit and expectations
Renzi will head a new government did not change its forecasts.
"We do not expect a reversal of the current positive
momentum for the Italian debt market, and any progress on the
reform agenda is likely to strengthen the market sentiment,"
Barclays Capital strategists said in a note.
At the euro zone's core, German Bund futures were
22 ticks down at 143.38 ticks as a firmer tone in riskier assets
such as equities following a stabilisation in emerging markets
cooled demand for safe-haven bonds.