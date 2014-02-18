* International lenders to return to Greece this week
* Markets expect successful assessment of Greek reforms
* Falling yields, rising trading volumes are encouraging
signs
* But inverted yield curve still suggests default fears
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Feb 18 Greek bond yields on Tuesday
hovered around their lowest levels since the country's debt
restructuring as its international lenders said they will return
to Athens this week to assess the delivery of economic reforms.
The lenders interrupted a visit last year due to a lack of
progress in discussions with Greek authorities. Since then,
Greece has shown significant improvement.
Its budget surplus for 2013 beat forecasts and its economy
shrank less than the government or its lenders expected -
achievements which should lead to the disbursement of a tranche
held up since September, analysts said.
Greek 10-year yields dipped slightly to 7.56
percent, trading less than 10 basis points above their lowest
levels since a March 2012 debt restructuring hit last week.
"It does appear that the economy is recovering from a very,
very deep slump. We've seen a recovery in government finances as
well ... so you could expect a positive (troika) review," said
Elwin de Groot, market economist at Rabobank in Utrecht.
A spike in trading volumes and a tentative resurgence of
debt insurance instruments represented further signs of healing
in a market once at the mercy of so-called vulture funds reputed
for seeking high returns in collapsed assets.
Volumes in the first five weeks of the year stood at about
546 million euros, about 36 percent of the turnover for the
whole of 2013 and almost matching 2012's annual volume, Greek
central bank data showed.
That indicated Greek bonds appealed to a broader group of
investors than just domestic banks and high-risk hedge funds
while volatile trading during this year's emerging market
tensions suggested investors with mandates in the developing
world were now holding some Greek bonds as well.
This year has also seen the re-appearance of prices of Greek
credit default swaps, last quoted at roughly 490 basis points,
although data provider Markit said CDS prices for the moment
were just indicative. The market effectively collapsed after
Greece restructured its debt.
Once CDS trading picks up, investors will be able to hedge
their exposure to Greek bonds and may be more willing to hold
them.
"It's all related to investors regaining interest in trading
(Greek) bonds," ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti said.
WARNING SIGNS
There remained warning signs, however. Greek 10-year yields
continued to trade above the 30-year ones - which usually occurs
in distressed debt markets where investors price in a high risk
of default.
This suggests that while investors have grown more
optimistic on Greece's chances to rebound from one of the
biggest debt defaults in history, they still fear that an
accident could be just around the corner.
The ruling coalition in Greece has a narrow three-seat
majority in parliament and a collapse might pave the way for
anti-bailout party Syriza to come to power.
Analysts warn any more brinkmanship between Athens and its
lenders might be a catalyst for further erosion within the
coalition, especially with European Parliament elections
looming.
International lenders currently rule out another debt
restructuring in Greece, but analysts say all bets are off if
Syriza come to power, with even the country's future in the euro
zone in doubt.
"Investors still worry about another debt restructuring,"
ING's Giansanti said.
Using a model which compares bond prices with where they
would be if they paid similar coupons to low risk German Bunds,
he estimates the market sees a roughly one in three chance of
default.