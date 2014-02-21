* Downbeat China, euro zone PMIs bolster ECB easing bets
* Euro zone debt yields fall across credit spectrum
* Spain, Italy lead falls
* BNP Paribas expects ECB QE in second half of 2014
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Feb 21 Spanish and Italian bond yields
fell back towards eight-year lows on Friday in a broad based
rally in euro zone debt as uncertainty over the bloc's growth
outlook bolstered expectations of further ECB policy easing.
Surveys on Thursday showed business activity within the
currency bloc did not expand as much as expected in February, in
a sign the economic recovery remained fragile, particularly
outside the region's biggest economy, Germany.
Data from China also painted a grim picture of the country's
manufacturing sector, raising questions about the outlook for
global growth.
With euro zone inflation running well below the European
Central Bank's target of just under 2 percent, this is keeping
alive bets the central bank will loosen monetary policy further
later this year.
"The China and euro zone PMI data wasn't particularly great
and that leaves the door open for ECB action," said Alan
McQuaid, chief economist at Merrion Stockbrokers.
Spanish and Italian yields dropped 5 basis points to 3.56
percent <ES10YT=TWEB and 3.61 percent
respectively, back near eight-year lows hit on Wednesday.
A smooth debt auction on Thursday which saw Spain meet a
quarter of its 2014 funding target is also clearing the way for
Spanish bonds to outperform Italian debt.
An improved outlook on Italy and Spain's credit ratings was
also spurring flows into their bonds. Moody's is expected to
maintain or at least upgrade its outlook on Spain's credit
worthiness later on Friday after it upgraded Italy's outlook to
stable from negative last week.
Bond investors have also warmed to incoming Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi's pledges of ambitious reforms to revive the euro
zone's third largest economy.
Renzi, who engineered the resignation of centre-left party
rival Enrico Letta from the premiership last week, is expected
to confirm his new cabinet later on Friday, a source in Renzi's
Democratic Party said. This would allow his government to be
sworn in by the weekend before a confidence vote expected in
parliament on Monday.
QE FROM ECB?
Ultra-low euro zone inflation is prompting speculation that
the ECB might eventually embark on a government bond buying
scheme akin to the Federal Reserve's quantitative easing.
Last week ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said he did not
believe such a programme would be easy for the ECB due to rules
forbidding it from state financing.
Bond and money markets are not pricing in such a move from
the ECB but BNP Paribas anticipated action in the second half of
the year which they said would aggressively drive down Italian
and Spanish yields.
"Actual inflation is very low and is probably set to persist
at low levels for some time. The risk is to see inflation
expectations declining substantially so the ECB has to keep
inflation expectations alive and QE is one of the more effective
ways to do this," said BNP Paribas' Patrick Jacq.
He said Spanish and Italian 10-year yields could fall to
2.90 percent by the end of the year, some 50-70 bps below
current levels.
Societe Generale economists, however, saw only a 15 percent
probability of QE from the ECB saying it was more likely to
provide further cheap long-term loans to the banking system,
deliver a small rate cut or stop soaking up money it used to buy
crisis-era euro zone bonds to boost excess liquidity.
"From a strategic point of view, we see risks heavily
skewed towards the ECB using such tools to buy time and send a
dovish signal as they continue to gauge the need for much bigger
action," they said in a note.
Higher-rated euro zone bonds also pushed higher. German
10-year yields were down 4 bps at 1.66 percent.
Belgian, Dutch and Austrian yields also fell. Austrian bonds
were supported by Fitch's affirmation of the country's triple-A
rating with a stable outlook. Fitch said the government could
handle the cost of restructuring nationalised bank Hypo Alpe
Adria.