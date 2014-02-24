* Moody's upgrades Spain to Baa2, outlook positive

* Italy's new PM Renzi faces confidence vote

* Euro zone inflation revised a tad higher

By Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Feb 24 Spanish bond yields held near eight-year lows on Monday after Moody's raised the country's credit rating in a further endorsement of Madrid's efforts to steer its economy away from the forefront of the euro zone crisis.

Praising structural reforms and improved market access, Moody's Investors Service upgraded Spain one notch to Baa2 with a positive outlook on Friday.

Spanish bonds have been flying this year on the back of better-than-expected growth and the government has already completed a quarter of its annual funding plan.

Spanish 10-year yields last traded flat at 3.56 percent, keeping close to an eight-year low of 3.499 percent hit last week. That was about 60 basis points below end-2013 levels and less than half the crisis peaks hit in 2012 when many thought Spain was destined to ask for a bailout.

The ratings upgrade did not trigger any forced buying by investors that follow bond indexes, but still supported Spanish bonds, enabling them to slightly outpace Italian debt.

"Moody's is confirming that the worst seems to be behind us and probably saying in their view the outlook is also better so the next step is another upgrade more than anything so that's positive for Spanish bonds," said Jean-Francois Robin, head of strategy at Natixis.

Spanish yields came off their early lows in line with their peripheral peers after the final euro zone inflation data for January came in at 0.8 percent, slightly higher than a 0.7 percent flash estimate.

An unexpected fall in inflation in January fuelled expectations of more European Central Bank largesse this year.

Traders said investors sold peripheral bonds immediately after the data, but added the revised figures were just an excuse to book profits on the latest leg of the rally which has taken yields to levels last seen when Spain was top-rated, or triple A, in 2006.

"If you look for a trigger for profit taking you can look at the inflation figures. But whether it's 0.7 or 0.8 won't change the ECB overall view on inflation," said Daniel Lenz, lead market strategist for the euro zone at DZ Bank.

Money market rates, the best barometer of ECB expectations, were unchanged.

SPAIN VS ITALY

Strategists from Citi, RIA Capital Markets and Commerzbank, expected Spanish bonds to outperform Italy's in the near term. The Spanish upgrade took its ratings to the same level as Italy's, although the outlook on Italy was stable.

Rome is also due to sell bonds on Tuesday and Thursday, including a new 10-year benchmark bond. Italy's head of debt management, Maria Cannata, said on Monday she was confident about this week's debt auctions.

Italian 10-year yields rose 1 bps to 3.62 percent, having hit eight-year lows of 3.54 percent last week.

As his government faced its first confidence vote in parliament on Monday, Renzi pledged to cut labour taxes, free up funds for investment in schools and pas wide institutional reforms to tackle Italy's economic malaise.

The Senate vote will be followed by a separate vote on Tuesday in the lower house, where Renzi's Democratic Party has a strong majority.

Markets have reacted positively to Renzi's swift rise to power, warming to promises of a rapid roll-out of ambitious reforms. However, an increase in taxes on gains from investments in government debt, estimated to bring in about 1 billion euros to state coffers, was not exactly music to investors' ears. The overall market impact was likely to be limited, though.

"Institutional investors are already paying a tax on their bottom line so only retail investors will be affected, which is more or less 10 percent of the market. One should not expect a significant (market) impact from this, UniCredit rate strategist Luca Cazzulani said.