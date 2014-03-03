BRIEF-Cintas Corp says G&K Services enters amended and restated note purchase agreement
* 3.73% series a senior notes due April 15,2023, 3.88% series B senior notes due April 15,2025 were deemed to be amended,restated
LONDON, March 3 German Bund futures surged on Monday after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the right to invade Ukraine at the weekend, spurring investors to shun high-risk assets in favour of safe havens.
"The Ukraine situation got severely worse over the weekend and that's enough to get the market going. That's the only game in town for now ... With this going on we might get some flight to quality," a trader said.
The Bund future was last 56 ticks up at 144.94 compared with 144.38 at Friday's settlement, with German 10-year yields 5 basis points down at 1.58 percent.
* Historical operating results indicate substantial doubt exists related to the company's ability to continue as a going concern- SEC filing
CALGARY, Alberta, March 21 A Canadian court has placed the privately held Lexin Resources Ltd oil company in receivership to sell off its assets after an unprecedented application by the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER), the agency said on Tuesday.