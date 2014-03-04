By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, March 4 German and other top-rated euro
zone bond yields rose on Tuesday as Russia's decision to call
back troops engaged in exercises near Ukraine reduced demand for
assets perceived as safe havens.
The move higher in yields was capped by expectations the
European Central Bank may ease monetary policy further this year
and by lingering uncertainty over how the Ukraine-Russia dispute
will develop.
Moscow had denied that the exercises, which began last week,
had anything to do with events in Ukraine, where Putin has said
he has the right to deploy troops to protect Russian
compatriots.
Bund futures were last 24 ticks lower at 144.90,
having hit their highest since May 2013 at 145.42 on Monday as
investors piled into top-rated assets. Ten-year German yields
, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, rose
2 basis points to 1.59 percent.
Equivalent Austrian, Dutch, Finnish, French and Belgian
yields also rose by 2-3 bps.
"There's an easing of geopolitical tensions," said Piet
Lammens, a strategist at KBC in Brussels. "Of course the
situation is still very uncertain."
Yields on the lower-rated Italian and Spanish bonds remained
close to eight-year lows, showing remarkable resilience to
global risk aversion in a further sign worries over the euro
zone debt crisis have eased.
"Turn the clock back a few years and these markets would be
hit by contagion," said Nick Stamenkovic, a bond strategist at
RIA Capital Markets in Edinburgh.
"But you see more signs of growth in these countries
...(and) the ECB has backstops in place."
He was referring to the ECB's promise to buy government
bonds if a euro zone country gets in trouble. Expectations that
the central bank might loosen monetary policy, possibly as early
as this week, also prompted investors to put some money in
lower-rated assets to maximise their returns.
Spanish 10-year yields fell 1 bps to 3.50
percent, while Italian yields were flat at 4.46
percent.
"The hunger for yield is still enormous," KBC's Lammens
said.