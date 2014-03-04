By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, March 4 Spanish yields fell back to
8-1/2-year lows on Tuesday as investor alarm over Ukraine eased
somewhat and the market refocused on expectations that the ECB
might loosen monetary policy further as soon as this week.
Spanish and Italian bonds outperformed German and other
top-rated bonds which unwound some of Monday's gains after
Russia called back troops engaged in exercises near Ukraine.
Moscow had denied that the exercises, which began last week,
had anything to do with events in Ukraine where a pro-Russian
president was ousted. But President Vladimir Putin said on
Tuesday that Russia has the right to use troops to protect
Russians living in the region.
Italian and Spanish bonds have been remarkably resilient in
the face of the geopolitical strains, avoiding the recent global
risk aversion in a further sign worries over the euro zone debt
crisis have eased.
Bets that the European Central Bank might loosen monetary
policy, possibly as early as Thursday, also prompted investors
to put some money in lower-rated assets to maximise their
returns.
"They (Italian and Spanish bonds) are still in this sweet
spot where yields are still, in relative terms, attractively
high," said David Schnautz, a strategist at Commerzbank.
"This is the big picture trend that seems to still have some
room to go in this low yield environment which should at the
very least be reinforced by (ECB President Mario) Draghi and the
ECB on Thursday."
Spanish 10-year yields shed 7 basis points to
3.45 percent, their lowest since October 2005, while Italian
equivalents were 4 bps down at 3.42 percent, back at eight-year
lows hit last week.
Signs of economic recovery in the currency bloc, improved
outlooks on their creditworthiness and the ECB's pledge to do
whatever it could to save the euro has largely insulated Spanish
and Italian bonds from ructions in emerging markets.
"Turn the clock back a few years and these markets would be
hit by contagion," said Nick Stamenkovic, a bond strategist at
RIA Capital Markets in Edinburgh. "But you see more signs of
growth in these countries ...(and) the ECB has backstops in
place."
He was referring to the ECB's promise to buy government
bonds, albeit under strict conditions, if a euro zone country
gets in trouble.
In the core market, Bund futures fell 38 ticks to
settle at 144.76, having hit their highest since May 2013 at
145.42 on Monday as investors piled into top-rated assets.
Ten-year German yields, the benchmark for euro
zone borrowing costs, rose 4 basis points to 1.59 percent.
Equivalent Austrian, Dutch, Finnish, French and Belgian
yields also rose by 2-4 bps. Caution before the ECB's meeting on
Thursday and uncertainty over how the Ukraine-Russia dispute
will develop tempered the rise in yields.