* Italian, Spanish 5-yr yields at lowest in at least 20
years
* 10-yr Portugues yields at lowest in over 3-1/2 years
* Euro zone factory recovery strongest in 2 1/2 years
* German 5-year bond sale draws lackluster demand
By Joshua Franklin
LONDON, March 5 Spanish and Italian five-year
yields hit historical lows on Wednesday after new data
reinforced signs the bloc's southern economies are
strengthening, while signs of easing tension in Ukraine also
boosted demand for periphery debt.
Euro zone private businesses enjoyed their fastest growth
rate in over 2 1/2 years last month, Markit's composite
purchasing managers' indexes (PMI) showed on Wednesday, as the
bloc's services sector expanded faster than initially thought.
"Data were strong this morning," said Annalisa Piazza, an
analyst at Newedge Strategy. "The better economic outlook could
be convincing market dealers the euro zone crisis will be close
to an end. There will be a normalisation of the process of
growth within the euro zone."
The PMIs showed Italy and Spain, the euro zone's third- and
fourth-biggest economies, both beat forecasts and came in above
the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction. The readings
strengthened investors' view that the economic recoveries in
Spain and Italy, crucial to curb high debt levels, are gaining
ground.
Spanish five-year yields were down 9 basis points
at 1.86 percent, falling further below 2 percent, to their
lowest in at least 20 years, according to Reuters data. Italian
equivalents were also lower by 7 bps at 1.91 percent.
Yields on both countries' 10-year bonds dipped further to
new eight-year lows. Italy and Spain's 10-year debt was yielding
3.37 percent and 3.36 percent
respectively, their lowest since late 2005.
Some easing of tensions over Ukraine also helped demand for
riskier assets, with yields for junk-rated 10-year Portuguese
debt falling 12 basis points to their lowest in
more than three and a half years.
"The key driver more broadly is the fact that the situation
has not escalated geopolitically (in Ukraine), which is why
you've had an ongoing improvement in risk assets," said RBS
strategist Michael Michaelides.
Yields for ten-year Greek bonds hit 6.89
percent, the lowest in almost four years. Greek debt met some
resistance late in the day after its government asked
international lenders to exclude the issue of the expected
capital shortfall for Greek banks, in a bid to overcome an
impasse that has held up its latest bailout review.
LACKLUSTRE GERMAN DEBT SALE
German 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for euro zone
borrowing costs, were flat at 1.602 percent. So too were
five-year German yields at 0.63 percent in the secondary market,
after Berlin sold 3.27 billion euros of five-year bonds.
It drew bids worth 1.4 times the amount offered versus 1.7
at last month's sale. It was, however, better than last week's
30-year bond auction which was shunned by investors because of
its low potential returns, and a 10-year debt sale the week
before, which met similarly poor appetite.
Ahead of the European Central Bank's rate decision on
Thursday, money markets showed little likelihood of further
monetary policy easing from the ECB after slightly
forecast-beating inflation data last week.
Many still expect the ECB to act later this year. Inflation
is predicted to stay way below the central bank's target of
below but close to 2 percent, potentially threatening the euro
zone recovery.