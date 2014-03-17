By Marius Zaharia
| LONDON, March 17
LONDON, March 17 German Bund yields held near
eight-month lows on Monday, with tensions between the West and
Moscow over the Crimean region's 96 percent vote in favour of
joining Russia at the weekend keeping top-rated assets in
demand.
Western powers have said that the vote in the southern
Ukrainian province, which came after Russia effectively occupied
it following the ouster of Ukrainian President Viktor
Yanukovich, is illegal and that they will impose sanctions on
Russia.
German 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for
euro zone borrowing costs, last traded flat on the day at 1.55
percent, not far from Friday's eight-month lows of 1.506
percent.
"The market to some extent expects sanctions now. It depends
on what kind of sanctions and (Russia's) reaction to the
sanctions to see if we can talk of a de-escalation of the crisis
or not," said Piet Lammens, a KBC strategist in Brussels.
The inflation outlook also kept Bund yields anchored at
ultra-low levels. Final February inflation figures for the euro
zone are at 1000 GMT. Any downward revision from the initial
estimate of 0.8 percent - well below the ECB's target of just
below 2 percent - would put more pressure on the European
Central Bank to ease policy further.
"We see a little bit of downside risk to the numbers, we
think there might be a downward revision, and that should
support Bunds as well," one trader said.
Also keeping the ECB under pressure, banks are set to repay
over 10 billion euros of three-year loans taken at the height of
the crisis in 2011 and 2012 to the central bank this week, more
than twice what was expected.
With banks repaying ECB crisis loans, there has been a fall
in the amount of excess liquidity, the cash cushion
banks have over what they need for their day-to-day operations.
When liquidity shrinks, money market rates normally rise,
effectively tightening monetary conditions - something some in
the market say the ECB will eventually have to react to.
All other euro zone bonds were little changed on Monday.