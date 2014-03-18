* Portugal to buy back 2015 bonds
* Buyback is second such move so far this year
* Market calm before German court verdict on ESM
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, March 18 Portuguese yields headed back
towards four-year lows on Tuesday before a bond buyback aimed at
fostering investor confidence that the country can fund itself
after it exits its international bailout this year.
The rejection late on Monday by Portugal's opposition
Socialists of an agreement with the government on a long-term
plan to reduce the budget deficit was seen having little impact
for now on demand for the country's bonds.
Taking advantage of investor demand for higher returns,
Lisbon plans to buy back 2015 bonds in a reverse auction later
in the day, the second such move this year aimed at easing its
redemption burden.
Many in the market expect it to buy back up to 1 billion
euros of the bonds, slightly less than the 1.32 billion euros of
October 2014 and 2015 debt it repurchased last month.
Portuguese two-year yields slid 13 basis points to 1.36
percent while 10-year bonds yielded 5 bps less at 4.52 percent
, heading back towards the four-year lows hit last
week.
"All this (buyback activity) is a confidence building
exercise, building on the momentum we have seen already," said
Peter Goves, a strategist at Citi.
"In general the fundamental tone is improving. We've seen an
array of positive news from rating agencies and everybody awaits
Portugal to come back to the market and leave the troika
(bailout) programme later in the year. That is the key event for
Portugal."
Portugal's 78 billion euro bailout by the European Union and
the International Monetary Fund expires in May and the bond
repurchases are seen as a signal that it can stand on its own
thereafter.
A CLEAN BREAK?
Questions remain, however, as to whether Portugal can make a
clean break from the aid programme agreed in 2011 and do without
a safety net, in the form of a precautionary credit line, in
case it gets into financial trouble.
A refocus by investors on domestic politics, such as the
Socialists' rejection of a post-bailout pact with the government
on reducing the budget deficit, could prompt Lisbon to take a
precautionary credit line, some strategists said.
"We would suggest that an exit associated with such a credit
line could actually be viewed as a positive by the market - this
being because it would be more likely to tie the government into
ongoing reforms," Rabobank strategists said in a note.
Other euro zone bonds held steady, with market generally
participants sanguine before a German Constitutional Court
ruling on the legality of the euro zone's bailout fund, the
European Stability Mechanism.
Many in the market believe the ruling is a formality after a
preliminary verdict by the same court in 2012 said the ESM did
not violate German law and could go ahead, though it insisted on
veto rights for the German parliament.
The court last month referred a complaint against the ECB's
OMT bond-buying scheme to the European Court, a move analysts
said could lead to a more positive ruling for the plan widely
credited with easing the euro zone debt crisis.