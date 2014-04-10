* Investors snap up new Greek 5-year bond at 4.95 pct yield
* Greece returns to market at lower cost than Ireland
* Greek yields pinned below 6 percent after sale
* Rest of euro zone market firmer after dovish Fed minutes
(Updates with Greece selling 3 billion euros of bonds, fresh
comments)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, April 10 Greece's robust return to bond
markets on Thursday two years after it defaulted buoyed investor
appetite for lower-rated euro zone bonds, driving their
borrowing costs back towards multi-year lows.
Belief that a rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve might
not come as soon as some had feared also gave fresh legs to the
relentless rally in euro zone debt, which were once at the
forefront of the sovereign debt crisis.
A car bomb in central Athens failed to rattle the market,
with investors hunting for higher returns in an environment of
low interest rates also snapping up bonds across the credit
spectrum in the euro zone.
Ireland sold 1 billion euros of 10-year debt at a record low
2.90 percent yield at its second regular auction on Thursday
since exiting its international bailout in December.
Greece sold 3 billion euros of a new five-year bond via a
syndicate of banks, the fastest return to market of a defaulted
sovereign.
The bond, which drew bids of over 20 billion euros, was
offered at a cost of 4.95 percent, sources close to the deal
told IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. This is one percentage
point less than the 5.90 percent yield at which Ireland, the
first country to come back to market, sold its five-year bond in
July 2012, but slightly below the 4.90 percent cost for
Portugal's sale of similar maturity paper in early 2013.
"Its a great success for Greece ... and now they have
tangible evidence they can fund themselves in the market,' said
Michael Leister, a rates strategist at Commerzbank.
"It also bodes well for the periphery in particular for
Portugal which is likely to use this tailwind to probably go
ahead with a bond auction. This is still simply a reflection of
central bank policy and that liquidity is ample."
Greek 10-year yields rose 4 basis points to 5.96 percent as
the market prepared to absorb the new bonds, but they remained
below the 6 percent level they breached on Wednesday for the
first time since early 2010.
The bonds still offer the highest yield in the currency
bloc, despite toppling from the debt crisis peaks of over 30
percent, luring investors keen to score higher returns in a low
interest rate environment.
TOO EARLY FOR SOME
Questions remain, with the country's sub-investment grade
credit rating sidelining many investors.
"For more flexible accounts this may be an attractive
prospect," said Martin Harvey, a European bond manger at
Threadneedle Investments. "However, the low credit rating and
questionable long-term fundamentals will still prohibit more
conservative accounts from involvement."
Yields on investment rated 10-year bonds issued by Ireland,
were 5 bps down on the day at 2.91 percent after its bond sale,
with Portuguese equivalents 3 bps lower at 3.90 percent
. Portugal aims to auction bonds in the first half
of this year to cement its planned exit in May from its
international aid programme.
Spanish and Italian equivalents were also 3 bps lower at
3.18 and 3.17 percent respectively.
"Greece being able to go to financial markets with an
oversubscribed deal with yields lower than expected makes us
more confident that there's less risk of a default by an EU
sovereign," said Aliki Papasteriou, investment analyst at
Nedgroup Investments.
"That tail risk is much (smaller) and it makes us more
willing to invest in funds that have exposure to peripheral
risk. But it is early days to recommend getting into Greece."
(Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia)