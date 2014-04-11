BRIEF-Moody's says demonetization in India adds to short-term adjustment pressure on NBFC's
* Moody's: demonetization adds to short-term adjustment pressure on India's non-bank finance companies, but will not derail their growing franchise
LONDON, April 11 Greek 10-year government bond yields rose on Friday, underperforming other euro zone debt, a day after Greece returned to the market with a well received five-year bond sale.
Ten-year yields stood 4 basis points higher at 6.018 percent.
Greece sold on Thursday 3 billion euros of new five-year bonds yielding 4.95 percent. The new paper was due to begin trading later on Friday. (Editing by Carolyn Cohn)
WASHINGTON, March 20 Congressional Republicans recrafted their Obamacare replacement bill on Monday in hopes of satisfying critics as U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to promote his first major legislative initiative on Capitol Hill.
TOKYO, March 21 Japan's Ministry of Finance is considering shortening the period between the auction and the issuance of some Japanese Government Bonds, sources with knowledge of the matter said, a move that is expected to reduce risk for bond brokers.